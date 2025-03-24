Theatre review: Fighting, New Theatre

Sydney-based writer, actor and director Xavier Coy knows a thing or two about bipolar disorder. Coy has bipolar himself and last year released the book Living with Bipolar, exploring his personal journey with bipolar and tackling the myths surrounding it. Now, the playwright tackles these themes on stage in his new production, Fighting, at New Theatre.

Fighting explores a day in the life of Character A (Jay James-Moody), a bipolar mobile phone salesman. Also central to the tale is the upbeat Character B (Sophie Highmore) and downbeat Character C (David Woodland).

But, rather than external people, B and C are actually voices inside A’s head. They encourage, they cajole, they criticise – and, as the title of the play suggests, they fight.

In some hands, three actors playing one person may be a recipe for confusion – but here, with Coy himself directing, it’s an inventive approach that helps us understand the character. Different actors playing different aspects of one personality underscore the roller coaster nature of bipolar and the competing attentions of positive and negative self-talk.

Highmore and Woodland also play the owners of the mobile phone business where Character A works: an older couple, with an active sex life, about which they have a propensity to share details – much to A’s discomfort.

The couple’s shenanigans do, however, provide moments of levity – a clever device in a play with dark themes.

Highmore and Woodland also play various customers but, thanks to Coy’s writing and the actors’ shifts in vocals and physicality, it’s always clear who’s who.

Other creative choices, including Mehran Mortezaei’s sound design, Robin Legal on lighting and sets by New Theatre regular Tom Bannerman, expertly bolster the narrative and help set the mood.

Fighting is no walk in the park. The main character in this intense drama/dark comedy lives in a world of pills and booze; his self-talk – including insults, self-loathing and suicide ideation – is unrelenting.

The 90-minute play gives a fascinating but often upsetting insight into life for someone with bipolar, highlighting how unsettling and exhausting the condition must be.

There is no interval, which makes Fighting even more unrelenting. It’s perhaps one of the few missteps here, as the play could do with a breather.

At the end, you’re ejected from the theatre somewhat dazed and exhausted, but also glad to have seen it.

The winner of the 2022 Silver Gull Play Award, Fighting was previously scheduled to be part of KXT on Broadway’s 2023 season but did not proceed.

It’s fortunate that Sydney audiences now have the chance to see this unique play.

Fighting by Xavier Coy

New Theatre

Director: Xavier Coy

Set designer: Tom Bannerman

Costume designers: Hansen

Lighting designer: Robin Legal

Sound designer: Mehran Mortezaei

Stage manager/operator: Alastor Gooley

Cast: Sophie Highmore, Jay James-Moody Dave Woodland

Tickets: $20 to $37



Fighting will be performed at New Theatre, Newtown NSW until 12 April 2025.