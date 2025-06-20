News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Gurril Storm Bird, Out of the Box Festival, QPAC

Celebrating and advocating for First Nations culture, this is an example of children's theatre getting it absolutely right...
20 Jun 2025 21:20
David Burton
A large snake head worn by some actors with lights coming out of the eye. Gurril Storm Bird

Theatre

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Excellent children’s theatre is deceptively difficult to achieve. On show at Brisbane’s Out of the Box Festival for audiences under eight years old, Gurril Storm Bird is excellently assembled, even while hiding behind a veneer of simplicity.

Audiences are invited into a colourful ‘cave’, designed by Josh McIntosh. It’s a warm and inviting space, where those who can are encouraged to sit on the floor, only centimetres away from the performers. What follows is ‘Aunty’s Dance Practice’, which veers between theatre and immersive workshop. There are several dance tutorials and call-and-response sections. Eventually, the action settles into a telling of Gurril Storm Bird, a Rainbow Serpent story from the Gimuy Walubara Yidinji people of Cairns.

It is a pleasing reprieve from the assault-to-the-senses of other children’s theatre, which often leaves children buzzing as if they’ve just chugged a Red Bull. Gurril Storm Bird’s tone is cheeky but gentle, thrilling without ever being scary, and soft while never sacrificing the integrity of its mission: to celebrate and advocate for First Nations culture.

Most remarkable is the positioning of the audience. Director and dramaturg Nadine McDonald-Dowd cements her reputation as a deft and ingenious director – the audience always feels a sense of autonomy and ownership within the work, but it never bubbles over into chaos. The work carefully conducts them into moments of participation, into silence, then celebratory dance, and back again. McDonald-Dowd’s direction is remarkable.

The performances from the adult cast are outstanding, with Alicia Jones being a particularly commanding but compelling matriarch. In a world-class integration of traditional and community-engaged theatre, performers are joined on stage by Year 2 and 3 students from Hymba Yumba Independent School, adding a meta-theatrical texture to concepts of sharing and celebrating culture intergenerationally.

Read: Theatre review: Never Have I Ever, Heath Ledger Theatre

This review received assistance from Ellie, aged eight, and Ruby, aged five. Ellie loved the show, “especially the dance pieces. I’d give it four stars”. Ruby agreed: “The snake was scary but I loved the cheeky man. He was very funny.”

Gurril Storm Bird deserves a national audience. It’s an outstanding piece of children’s theatre.

Gurril Storm Bird, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC

Writer: Trevor Fourmile
Director/Dramaturg: Nadine Mcdonald-Dowd
Set Designer: Josh McIntosh
Lighting Designer: Geoff Squires
Sound Designer: Cormac Finn
Cast: Jiritju Fourmile, Alicia Jones, Tjilala Brown-Roberts
Ensemble members: Year 2 and 3 students of Hymba Yumba Independent School

Tickets: $39

Gurril Storm Bird plays at Cremorne Theatre, QPAC, Brisbane as part of Out of the Box Festival until Saturday 21 June.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Two men and two women stand beside small work tables.
Reviews

Theatre review: Never Have I Ever, Heath Ledger Theatre

A play about privilege, power and posing as progressive.

Nanci Nott
Two women crouched down, wearing period costume. Their heads are touching.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Half-Life of Marie Curie, Ensemble Theatre

A play that explores the friendship of two women of science.

Rita Bratovich
Members of the community choir rehearse for 'The Palace'. an artistic commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Childers, Qld Backpackers' fire of 2000. Pictured are a group of 13 people, ranging in age from seniors to people in their 30s, rehearsing a song in a country hall meeting room.
Features

New song cycle commemorates 25th anniversary of the Childers Backpackers Hostel fire

‘The Palace’, a collaboration between the community of Childers, Queensland music ensemble Topology and writer/director Rod Ainsworth, has its world…

Richard Watts
A woman with dark hair with her arms outstretched. She's wearing an elaborate burnt orange costume.
Reviews

Performance review: Psychopomp, Taylor Square Substation, Pride Fest

An existential foxtrot with life and death.

Sharon Willdin
Two older woman sitting at a table.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Spare Room, Belvoir St Theatre

Based on the Helen Garner book, this play is a study of terminal illness from the point of view of…

Joy Lawn
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login