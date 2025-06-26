Theatre review: Coriolanus, The Neilson Nutshell

One of Shakespeare’s last tragedies, Coriolanus is also one of his most more complex writings on the nature of humans and the imagining of political systems yet to be experienced in 17th century Europe.

Coriolanus deals with the rise and fall of a brilliant Roman general, Caius Marcius, at a time when food shortages are leading to rebellion by the plebeian classes. Due to his contempt for the lower classes, Marcius finds it difficult to deal with the situation, which is left to the aged patrician Menenius Agrippa to handle.

Marcius is denounced by two tribunes, but leaves Rome shortly afterwards to fight the Volscian army, who regularly attack the city. He has a resounding victory at Corioli and is given the name Coriolanus.

On his return, Coriolanus’ mother, Volumnia, encourages him to run the senate, which he wins with the support of the Senate and the plebeians, but his distaste for the commoners sees him refusing to bow to popular rule.

By turning his back on the fledgling democracy that is occurring in Rome, Coriolanus seals his fate as he develops into a fully-fledged tyrant.

Shakespeare’s portrayal of the ruling and the lower classes allows to the audience to make their preferences as they navigate class differences, family dynamics, fractured friendships, patriotism and scheming.

The play has at its centre the character of Coriolanus who is something of an antihero as it is hard to have sympathy with him from the outset. It’s a long production, even by Shakespearean standards.

But due to its pacing and explorations of the intricacies of relationships and political plotting, Coriolanus never fails to hold the audience in its grip.

Director Peter Evans has not only realised the play itself, but has also taken on the role of set designer.

He’s given clarity to a dense text through well-drawn characters and scene transitions that are doubly aided by precise and clear staging. There’s a large truck moving the length of the traverse stage, lighting indicating locations (by Amelia Lever-Davidson) and costumes spelling out the characters’ roles, for which costume designer Ella Butler deserves credit.

Likewise the subtle score from Max Lyandvert underlines the action while allowing the artists to deliver the text clearly.

Once again fight director Nigel Poulton has delivered for Bell Shakespeare and both scenes where his work is visible are simple and impactful.

As Coriolanus, Hazem Shammas shows the depth of his skills as he explores the inner psychology of his character, which goes against most modern audiences’ sympathies. He must also be commended for his clear delivery of the text.

Jules Billington covers multiple roles and always with a determined focus. As Menenius, veteran actor Peter Carroll is outstanding with his commanding presence and subtle use of gestures.

Coriolanus’ mother Volumnia, played by Brigid Zengeni, gives lot of the backstory to the main character’s flaws and Suzannah McDonald brilliantly underplays Coriolanus’ wife Virgilia, while showing considerable vim as a member of the plebeian classes.

Anthony Taufa shines as Aufidius, the Volscian commander who calls for Coriolanus’ death as revenge and also finds a home in the ensemble.

Matilda Ridgway (Sicinius and Valeria), Marco Chiappi (Brutus), Septimus Caton (Titus Larcius) and Gareth Reeves (Cominius) also deliver commendable performances in a cast that has many strengths.

Read: Theatre review: The Play That Goes Wrong, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

This current version of Coriolanus is a dynamic realisation of a text that has as much relevance in today’s dystopian political world as it did in the early times of the Roman Republic.

Coriolanus

Bell Shakespeare

The Neilson Nutshell

Director and Set Designer: Peter Evans

Associate Director: Cezera Critti-Schnaars

Costume Designer: Ella Butler

Composer and Sound Designer: Max Lyandvert

Lighting Designer: Amelia Lever-Davidson

Movement, Fight and Intimacy Director: Nigel Poulton

Associate Fight Director: Tom Royce-Hampton

Voice Director: Jack Starkey-Gill

Cast: Hazem Shammas, Jules Billington, Peter Carroll, Septimus Caton, Marco Chiappi, Suzannah McDonald, Gareth Reeves, Matilda Ridgway, Anthony Taufa, Brigid Zengeni

Coriolanus will be performed until 19 July before touring to Arts Centre Melbourne 24 July – 10 August 2025.