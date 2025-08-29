News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Ryoji Ikeda review: 2025 Now or Never’s spirit captured in this sonic-visual masterpiece

Blinding light and digitally synthesised ‘noise’ rattle the body and open a portal to another universe.
29 Aug 2025 11:33
Celina Lei
Ryoji Ikeda with wearing black with his face hidden under a cap, standing in front of a glitchy digital background with his laptop.

Visual Arts

Ryoji Ikeda, ‘ultratronics’. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

If Now or Never is about the intersection of art and technology then Japanese audiovisual artist Ryoji Ikeda sits at the pinnacle.

ultratronics is Ikeda’s 2022 album performed as a one-night only live set inside Melbourne Town Hall, marking the artist’s in-person debut in Australia. It’s an intense sensory experience that rattles the body with flashing lights and piercing noise, but yet, instantly hypnotic. The trick is to lean into it, rather than trying to fight, and ultratonics will reward you with total immersion from the first collective ‘wow’ to the scalp-tingling finale.

Ryoji Ikeda – quick links:

Pixels, digits, sound waves and miscellaneous compositions pulse on the massive screen, dwarfing its composer who holds a still, solid posture throughout the 55-minute set. The flashing lights create an optical illusion where one is always slightly detached from the reality before them – hanging chandeliers and rows of seats no longer have clear boundaries.

Ikeda is a master at creating spectacular visual sensations with simple means, as with his installation Spectra, a super beam shot up into the sky accompanied by an ambient, extraterrestrial soundscape at Dark Mofo 2023.

The music of Ryoji Ikeda

His sonic language is defined by the digital and robotic, where data itself is the material and meaning is less than secondary. One will be able to discern numbers and counting, which I later found out was Ikeda’s robot narrator named ULT 708X, creating a danceable beat through the repetition of one to 30.

Were this in New York or Tokyo, ultratronics might’ve been met with a less uptight audience on the dance floor, who in Melbourne offered little beyond head bobs. I wonder what that’s like for Ikeda, whose music career began as a DJ in clubs right out of university, to now facing this vastly different crowd, and what it says about our era. Some have expressed the meditative quality of the performance, but perhaps there is too much internalising and not enough of letting go, physically and mentally.

Indeed, Ikeda has bought into this difference – his art mostly shown in museums and art fairs these days, rather than the raw grunginess of a club. In turn, our appreciation is trimmed into polite smiles and toe taps, while our brains are met with this explosion of techno glitch.

The ending of ultratronics can only be described as ‘astronomical’ without giving it away. It taps into the deepest roots of our existence. Don’t compute, just feel.

Ryoji Ikeda performed on 28 August at Melbourne Town Hall as part of Now or Never 2025.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Also on ArtsHub: Artbank On Display review: 45 years worth celebrating ★★★1/2

The story of Artbank – Australia’s national art leasing scheme – spans back to 1980, when the country encouraged new creative energy and started to see the identity of Australian art emerge. The intention behind Artbank was precisely to bring art of high calibre and cultural significance out of galleries and into communities, while supporting the creatives. 

Some 45 years on, Artbank now holds over 10,000 artworks, each acquired during the artist’s lifetime to support their practice. Its collection is available for to organisations and individuals at a fraction of the artwork’s total price, with the money going back into the acquisition funding pool. Artbank also regularly loans its collection for exhibitions, providing further exposure and access to the artworks for the public.

Artbank: iconic artists

On Display at Artbank’s Melbourne office, nestled in the heart of Collingwood’s artistic community, is a celebrating of its achievements. With 26 pieces from some of Australia’s most iconic artists – including Jeffrey Smart, Margaret Olley, Lindy Lee, Sidney Nolan and Patricia Piccinini – On Display reflects the strategic vision of the organisation.

Read more…

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Sophie Cape, an ex-athlete, wearing all black with a big smile, standing in front of abstract landscape painting in rusty colours.
News

Athlete-turned-artist wins one of Australia’s most lucrative art awards worth $100k

Sophie Cape was once destined for the Olympics, but now she has brought that raw energy to her art –…

Celina Lei
Isabelle Huppert in 'Mary Said What She Said,' exclusive to the 2026 Adelaide Festival. The photograph depicts Huppert in a stylised stage performance, her white-painted face distorted and her arms thrown out as she cries aloud in grief or anger.
News

2026 Adelaide Festival reveals its first two productions

Fearless French actor Isabelle Huppert and acclaimed early music specialists Ensemble Pygmalion will perform exclusively at the 2026 Adelaide Festival.

Richard Watts
The exterior building of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, a colonial sandstone structure with the Australian flag flying on top. AGNSW.
News

AGNSW staff to walk off in protest at noon today (28 August)

AGNSW is planning to slash 51 jobs, all public-facing except one, and the public sector union has responded.

Celina Lei
Photo of two middle-aged white women standing on both sides of the door of a historic mansion, Villa Alba.
News

Villa Alba welcomes contemporary art takeover for 15th anniversary

Kew’s historic Villa Alba will be the stage for the 15th anniversary of Otomys gallery.

Celina Lei
A man sitting at a piano. Alexander Gavrylyuk, concert pianist.
Career Advice

Concert pianist – so you want my arts job?

Alexander Gavrylyuk is an internationally acclaimed concert pianist. How does he manage his busy career?

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login