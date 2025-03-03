News

Performance reviews: Hope and Gluttony, Adelaide Fringe Festival

A choir full of hope and other assorted goodies in this year's Adelaide Fringe.
Lyn Dickens
Women of the Soweto Choir in colourful clothing.

Soweto Gospel Choir. Photo: Will Bucquoy.

Hope: The Soweto Gospel Choir

*****

In a one-hour performance titled Hope, the Soweto Gospel Choir brings to Adelaide the energy, verve and joy that has marked its music for over 20 years. Founded in 2002 in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg, the Soweto Gospel Choir quickly established itself as an award-winning tour de force, performing for Nelson Mandela and Oprah Winfrey, and singing alongside John Legend and Celine Dion.

At this year’s Adelaide Fringe Festival, the choir performs songs from the resistance against Apartheid and the American Civil Rights Movement. Through their music and dance, the troupe testify to the human spirit, bringing undeniable energy and optimism to the audience during times of global uncertainty and tension. The music of Hope is a reminder of our collective humanity and the importance that the arts play in bringing meaning and value to our world.

Grounded in the past of the South African Liberation and American Civil Rights movements, the hope that the Soweto Gospel Choir sing of is not based on naivete, but a lived history of resistance and liberation that testifies to humanity’s ability to create social justice through collective action.

Highlights of the performance include ‘This Little Light of Mine’ and a stirring rendition of ‘Hallelujah’. The concert concludes with multiple requests for an encore and a standing ovation. To quote the choir master, “The Soweto Gospel Choir is here!” and it is an unmissable event at this year’s Adelaide Fringe Festival. 

Hope will be performed until 23 March 2025 at Rymill Park/ Murlawirrapurka as part of Adelaide Fringe. Tickets: $30-$63.

Gluttony Opening Night

****

Elsewhere at the Fringe, the Gluttony Gala and Opening Night are showcasing a variety of talent and entertainment. Highlights include athletic dance feats by Primal and the Black Blues Brothers, a hypnotic display by the Adult Bubble Show, and a nostalgic performance harking back to simpler times of the early 2000s by The Cast.

All of these artists, including the incisively funny MC Hans, are performing their own shows over the course of the Fringe. Gluttony itself has expanded food and drink options for 2025 with a Champagne Island overlooking a colourful display of lotus blossoms gracing the lake’s waters, and pop-ups from the likes of Messina, Gang Gang and Tanqueray.

In response to feedback from previous years, there is also significantly more seating available. Filled with a range of live performances, but a fantastic destination in its own right, Gluttony is the perfect space to soak-in Adelaide’s wonderful festival season. 

Gluttony runs to 23 March at Rymill Park/Murlawirrapurka a part of Adelaide Fringe Festival. Free entry.

Lyn Dickens

Lyn Dickens is a writer and editor living on unceded Kaurna land. She is the Co-Founder and Managing Editor of The Saltbush Review, and the winner of a 2022 Editorial Mentorship with Liminal and Writers SA. Her writing has been published in Australia and internationally, appearing in Kill Your Darlings, Meniscus, and Mascara Literary Review. Lyn’s novel-in-progress was awarded a 2021 Write It Fellowship with Penguin Random House. Twitter: @lyn_dickens

