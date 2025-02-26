Book review: Eat Your Heart Out, Victoria Brownlee

Victoria Brownlee dishes up a hefty slice of escapism in her debut novel, Eat Your Heart Out, where the cut-throat world of food journalism meets the sun-drenched French Riviera. Like a well-executed soufflé, it rises to meet its moment – light and airy, yet somehow still substantial.

The premise is as tempting as the menu in a Michelin-starred restaurant. Australian food blogger Chloe Bridgers, currently based in Paris, must compete against five other writers for the chance to pen controversial celebrity chef Carla Duris’ memoir. The setting – a weekend-long interview process at Carla’s glamorous Côte d’Azur villa – provides a pressure cooker environment for both professional ambition and romantic possibility.

Brownlee, herself an international food writer, now based on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula – brings authenticity to the behind-the-scenes workings of food journalism. Her first-hand experience in the industry flavours the interactions, from the subtle power plays at wine-soaked dinners, to the carefully cultivated personas of the food writers. The result is a world that feels lived-in rather than simply observed.

At the heart of this literary feast is Chloe’s sizzling dynamic with French journalist, Henri de la Fontaine, which simmers with a slow-burn ‘will-they-won’t-they’ intensity sure to satisfy fans of romance. Their interactions are peppered with loaded dialogue and plenty of underlying tension, making their scenes together particularly moreish.

The novel’s supporting cast proves well-seasoned – each competing writer plus celebrity chef Carla, are distinct and memorable characters, with motivations just complex enough to keep readers wondering about potential alliances and hidden agendas. Brownlee has a talent for revealing character through small moments, with a barbed compliment here and a calculated kindness there.

Read: Book review: The Thrill of It, Mandy Beaumont

While the plot unashamedly relies on familiar romantic comedy ingredients, the author’s insider perspective and crafty characterisations elevate the material beyond standard genre fare. She understands that the best stories, like the best meals, don’t need to be revolutionary to be satisfying – they just need to be prepared with skill and served with style.

Eat Your Heart Out, Victoria Brownlee

Publisher: Affirm Press

ISBN: 9781923135604

Format: Paperback

Pages: 320 pp

Publication: 25 February 2025

RRP: $24.99