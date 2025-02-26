News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Eat Your Heart Out, Victoria Brownlee

A literary amuse-bouche that will leave romance readers happily sated.
26 Feb 2025 16:19
Sarah Halfpenny
Two panels. On the left is Victoria Brownlee, who is smiling and has long brown hair. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Eat Your Heart Out' which is red and has an illustration of a man and a woman facing the sea.

Writing and Publishing

Victoria Brownlee. Photo: Scott Brownlee.

Share Icon

Victoria Brownlee dishes up a hefty slice of escapism in her debut novel, Eat Your Heart Out, where the cut-throat world of food journalism meets the sun-drenched French Riviera. Like a well-executed soufflé, it rises to meet its moment – light and airy, yet somehow still substantial.

The premise is as tempting as the menu in a Michelin-starred restaurant. Australian food blogger Chloe Bridgers, currently based in Paris, must compete against five other writers for the chance to pen controversial celebrity chef Carla Duris’ memoir. The setting – a weekend-long interview process at Carla’s glamorous Côte d’Azur villa – provides a pressure cooker environment for both professional ambition and romantic possibility.

Brownlee, herself an international food writer, now based on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula – brings authenticity to the behind-the-scenes workings of food journalism. Her first-hand experience in the industry flavours the interactions, from the subtle power plays at wine-soaked dinners, to the carefully cultivated personas of the food writers. The result is a world that feels lived-in rather than simply observed.

At the heart of this literary feast is Chloe’s sizzling dynamic with French journalist, Henri de la Fontaine, which simmers with a slow-burn ‘will-they-won’t-they’ intensity sure to satisfy fans of romance. Their interactions are peppered with loaded dialogue and plenty of underlying tension, making their scenes together particularly moreish.

The novel’s supporting cast proves well-seasoned – each competing writer plus celebrity chef Carla, are distinct and memorable characters, with motivations just complex enough to keep readers wondering about potential alliances and hidden agendas. Brownlee has a talent for revealing character through small moments, with a barbed compliment here and a calculated kindness there.

Read: Book review: The Thrill of It, Mandy Beaumont

While the plot unashamedly relies on familiar romantic comedy ingredients, the author’s insider perspective and crafty characterisations elevate the material beyond standard genre fare. She understands that the best stories, like the best meals, don’t need to be revolutionary to be satisfying – they just need to be prepared with skill and served with style.

Eat Your Heart Out, Victoria Brownlee
Publisher: Affirm Press
ISBN: 9781923135604
Format: Paperback
Pages: 320 pp
Publication: 25 February 2025
RRP: $24.99

Sarah Halfpenny

Sarah is a freelance writer working predominantly in the Arts. Her clients include Nickelodeon, Child Magazines, aMBUSH Gallery, Kidspot, and the RSPCA. Her short play, ‘Celebrity is the New Bleak’, was performed at the Victorian Arts Centre, and in 2018 she co-founded the annual Stellar Short Film Festival to support Australian filmmakers.

Related News

Two panels. On the left is Eileen Chong, who has short black hair and is wearing a top with yellow sunflowers. On the right is the cover of her book, 'We Speak of Flowers', which has pink flowers on it.
Reviews

Book review: We Speak of Flowers, Eileen Chong

A masterful collection that succeeds as an outpouring of love and exploration of grief.

Munira Tabassum Ahmed
Two panels. On the left is author Mandy Beaumont, who has short blonde hair. On the right is the cover of her book, 'The Thrill of It', which features a woman at the window of her house. She and the house are in shadow.
Reviews

Book review: The Thrill of It, Mandy Beaumont

If you like realistically depicted horror in your detective fiction, this book is for you.

Erich Mayer
A black and white photo of a group of people dressed in formal suits and dresses at a party, looking comically devastated.
News

Opportunities and awards

The Lighthouse Award and Australian Life photography competition open now, plus the winner of the Peter Porter Poetry Prize and…

Celina Lei
Silhouette of a woman against a faded manuscript filled with calligraphic writing.
Features

So you've signed the contract and handed in your manuscript … now what?

What are some of the processes your manuscript will go through before it is published?

Thuy On
An illustration of a girl in profile. she is carrying a book. There are also books in the cloud above her.
News

To read or not to read?

A new report surveys the reading habits of different segments of the Australian population and offers advice to motivate wider…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login