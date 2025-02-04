Performance review: Tender, Gasworks, midsumma festival

Tender’s opening group number invites you to ask the question: what would it be like if this group of strong and attractive performers had sex? Much of the rest of Cirque X’s show gives you a peek into what the answer may be, if said sex included aerial arts, pole dancing, contortionism and more.

The production is at its best when it sticks to circus performance. There are many tight routines that are beautiful, sensual and – unsurprisingly, given the physical feats circus requires – awe-inspiring. Performers Missy and J Twist’s duo trapeze routine reflects the show’s name to a tee and is the highlight of the night. The two move lovingly and glide like syrup between positions, creating interesting shapes and instilling a sense of wonder in the audience about their strength and flexibility.

However, the package in which the performers’ routines are presented leaves much to be desired. The interludes between routines are at times confusing; for instance, with two performers getting dressed, only for one to start stripping immediately afterward. There’s also a reliance on burlesque, though there’s no finesse, technique or art of tease to be found here.

Certain songs, including ‘BiConic’ and ‘Jelly’, are performed with high energy and technical aplomb, but feel like a tonal 180 to the rest of the production. More ‘yes mawma boots the house down’ than the sultry prowling on display the rest of the time. It’s a jarring journey to sit through.

There’s an awkward relationship between the audience and performers in regards to vocalising applause during performances. None of the performers signal strongly enough that such applause is welcome, as it is with drag and burlesque shows, nor is there an MC to lay the ground rules despite the production taking the time to let people know photography is encouraged.

Moreover, the stage feels cavernous, exacerbating the sense of distance between performers and audience. Space is required for the performers to do their aerial routines, but the production hasn’t brought any set or even set dressings down to Melbourne to mitigate the empty space nor do the floor routines and interludes tackle this quandary.

Nevertheless, Tender provides an affordable price point to enjoy high-calibre aerial arts performances – which are few and far between on the Melbourne theatre calendar.

Tender by Cirque X

Gasworks

Tickets: $30-$40

Tender will be performed until 8 February 2025 as part of midsumma festival.