News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: Dropped in It: Crime Scene Improvisation, Adelaide Fringe

An improvised crime scene comedy where one-liners and terrible puns could prove deadlier than any weapon.
12 Mar 2025 14:44
Trista Coulter
A chalk drawing of a figure on the ground. There is someone dressed as a king and a detective overlooking it.

Performing Arts

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Adelaide-based independent theatre company Tenuous Link Productions brings its passion for improv to the Adelaide Fringe in the criminally chaotic Dropped in It: Crime Scene Improvisation

Featuring a small but talented cast, Dropped in It relies on the audience to create the location, motive and murder weapon at the centre of the night’s events and this means that no two shows are the same. It also means (for better or worse) that the cast have absolutely no idea what they will do or say until they are on stage (or sometimes even after as witnessed at the 10 March performance). Each night the cast are joined mid-performance by a special guest star who must assume the role of detective to interrogate suspects, hunt for clues and hopefully solve a crime they know nothing about. 

As the show began on the night in question, audiences were introduced to the quick-thinking Claire Bottrall, Paul Gordon, Kendra Cowan and Marshall Cowan – the four cast members tasked with bringing our vision to life. Each assumed multiple roles as they scrambled to create a crime scene and list of suspects worthy of CSI and while they occasionally stumbled over their words and forgot character names (an occupational hazard in the unpredictable world of improv) the four were clearly enjoying themselves on stage. 

In her role as the murder victim’s corpse, Bottrall had the unenviable task of trying to keep a straight face while her co-stars rambled around her. Her willingness to lie on the small stage with eyes closed for any amount of time is commendable given the chaos that unfolded. Gordon delivered a hilarious performance as a trainee Subway sandwich artist and eager young police officer, while Kendra Cowan entertained as an overly passionate empath, wife and French gallery owner. Marshall Cowen rounded out the team, delivering a passionate and at times hilarious performance as a loving husband, a cheating husband and a slightly disturbed milkman.

The evening’s special guest star, comedian Jeromaia Detto (whose show When I Grow Up is playing until 16 March) barely had time to wave to the audience before he was sent away from the venue, only to return 20 minutes later as the hapless, often inattentive (and, for some unknown reason, sopping wet) American, Detective Carter. Detto leapt head first into the chaos of the evening and while his character’s hilarious conclusions about the case were often wrong, he deserved top scores for imagination.

Read: Book review: Melbourne and the Movies, Ross Campbell

There were moments when the cast seemed to lose momentum as they struggled to tie the evening’s multiple locations into the overall story and this made the show feel long-winded at times. Despite this, there were plenty of laughs to be had

Dropped in it: Crime Scene Improvisation
Presented by: Tenuous Link Productions

Cast: Claire Bottrall, Paul Gordon, Kendra Cowan, Marshall Cowan
Guest star (10 March show): Jeromaia Detto

Dropped in it: Crime Scene Improvisation will be performed until 14 March 2025 as part of Adelaide Fringe.

Trista Coulter

Trista Coulter is an arts writer and reviewer based in Adelaide. She has a BA Communication and Media Management from the University of South Australia and is working hard to establish a freelance career as a writer, with a focus on helping local artists promote their work to the world. She is a film enthusiast and enjoys a good horror to get the heart racing.

Related News

Three women. One is seated in the middle with yellow yarn. The other two gather around her.
Reviews

Theatre review: Macbeth, Roundhouse Theatre, La Boite Theatre

Seen via the lens of the prophetic three witches, a reimagined 'Macbeth' offers much promise, but fails in its vision…

Suzannah Conway
An earlier iteration of 'Space-Out Competition' in Seoul. The free, participatory game comes to Melbourne for RISING 2025.
Features

RISING launches full festival program for June 2025

Melbourne’s winter festival RISING is “proudly challenging and uncompromisingly inclusive,” according to its co-Artistic Directors.

Richard Watts
Billie Eilish 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour' in Melbourne. The singer is at the centre of a 360-degree stage holding an acoustic guitar and singing into the microphone.
Reviews

Concert review: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour 2025, Rod Laver Arena

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' left the crowd buzzing from the energy.

Celina Lei
A man in drag on stage. There is a band behind him.
Reviews

Performance reviews: Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Camille O’Sullivan: Loveletter, Adelaide Festival

Two Adelaide Festival shows look to the past, but with varying degrees of success.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
A group of people lying on top of each other covered in mud.
Reviews

Theatre review: Henry 5, The Playhouse, Sydney Opera House

Bell Shakespeare kicks off its 2025 season with this modern and accessible adaptation performed by a fresh-faced cast. 

Peter Hackney
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login