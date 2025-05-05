Musical review: Les Misérables, The Arena Spectacular, ICC Sydney Theatre

Australian audiences are very familiar with what is recognised as the world’s longest-running musical: Les Misérables.

The first production in English, by Sir Cameron Mackintosh, debuted in London in 1985. Australia had its own version in 1987, the same year as Broadway, and it’s been a recurring visitor to our stages ever since.

This version is the biggest yet. Specially designed for larger venues, it features a cast and orchestra of nearly 70 people, as well as bedazzling sets, costumes and lighting.

The entire orchestra is on stage. A gigantic overhead contraption hosts lights and lasers, moving higher and lower for various scenes. A huge screen displaying French motifs provides a thrilling backdrop to the action. Two large screens on either side of the stage display close-ups of the performers‘ faces.

Everything about this show is so damned big that in the first moments, when you comprehend the scale of it all, you wonder if it’s going to be too much.

But what may have been overblown and bloated simply works. This is Les Mis, after all. The dramatic story of an ex-convict and his journey to redemption, set against the Paris Uprising of 1832, suits the outsize treatment.

Some of the best-known songs in musical theatre are here, including ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘On My Own’, ‘Bring Him Home’ and ‘One Day More’.

Also outsized is the talent on stage.

On opening night, Michael Ball, who made his West End debut as Marius Pontmercy in the original production of Les Misérables, puts in a strong and sturdy portrayal of Inspector Javert (a role alternated with Bradley Jaden).

West End stalwart Alfie Boe is a brilliant Jean Valjean (also played on tour by Killian Donnelly), reprising the role he first played in London in 2010.

Matt Lucas is suitably gross as human oil slick Monsieur Thénardier. He plays opposite Helen Walsh/Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, with Walsh putting in a hugely entertaining turn as Madame on opening.

Some of the best moments come from the less established (though still highly accomplished) names. Rachelle Ann Go impresses as Fantine with her beauty and clear-as-a-bell voice, Shan Ako is heartbreaking and poignant as Éponine, while James D Gish excels with his pure vocals and impressive acting as Enjolras.

Part rock concert, part opera, this production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals will appeal to fans of both genres, and more besides.

Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular

ICC Sydney Theatre

Concept, book and original French lyrics: Alain Boublil

Book and music: Claude-Michel Schönberg

Lyricist: Herbert Kretzmer

Producer: Sir Cameron Mackintosh

Cast: Shan Ako, Michael Ball, Jonathon Bentley, Alfie Boe, Rebecca Bolton, Olivia Brereton, Amelia Broadway, Michael Burgen, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Earl Carpenter, Samara Coull-Williams, Beth Curnock, Shaun Dalton, Jade Davies, Killian Donnelly, Jonathan David Dudley, Harry Dunnett, Louis Emmanuel, Charlie Geoghegan, James D Gish, Rachelle Ann Go, Harry Grant Smith, Bradley Jaden, Connor Jones, Christopher Joseph, Daniel Koek, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Matt Lucas, Violet Massingham, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Zabrina Norry, Lisa Peace, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Marina Prior, Ciaran Rodger, Sebastian Sero, Scarlett Sheludko, Orlando Steiner, William Steiner, Jo Stephenson, Geddy Stringer, Alexandra Szewcow, Helen Walsh, Owain Williams, Jac Yarrow



Tickets: $69 to $585



Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular will play at the ICC Sydney Theatre until 11 May 2025. It will then play Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne from 14 May to 25 May 2025 and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 28 May to 1 June 2025.