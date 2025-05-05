Musical review: Carrie: The Musical, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC

Carrie: The Musical, based on Stephen King’s novel, centres on his real-life experiences of the brutal bullying of two female students, and is horrifying in its denouement. The Queensland Academy of Excellence in Musical Theatre (QAEMT) presents this stage work, set in Maine in 1979, as one of its final Third Year shows. Musical theatre is often light-hearted; however, this show packs a powerful dramatic punch cocooned within a musical framework.

Dominated by her mother’s religious fanaticism, Carrie White is a shy, lonely teenager whose desire is to be normal and accepted by her classmates. We see her humiliated, bullied and ridiculed at school – the story having all too familiar overtones of modern day cyber-bullying. Discovering telekinetic powers, while being pushed to the edge through the taunts and persecutions of her peers, Carrie finally snaps with tragic outcomes. A moral tale, Carrie: The Musical reminds us of the need for empathy and understanding.

Director Gavin Mitford presents a well-crafted, tightly constructed narrative, which seamlessly moves from scene to scene, through its musical score of song, dance and drama. Each character has a well-defined life. Despite the dark story, genuine moments of humour are found. Musical Director Heidi Loveland conducts a finely played backstage orchestra, while the cast sing at an overall high musical standard with excellent diction.

Penny Challen’s simple but effective set on two levels, with a moving rostrum, is well-used for the school, Carrie’s house and other venues. Keith Clark’s atmospheric lighting greatly helps to highlight the physical spaces. Evocative of the period, Challen’s costuming provides delightful formal wear plus provocative and dishevelled school uniforms as required.

As Carrie, Kate Hudson-James gives us a fragile, unhappy character, gradually gaining self-confidence through her newfound powers. Her complex character is dramatically believable and evokes empathy. Olivia Horne plays her mother, Margaret, as an older woman of conviction demonstrating the fear of letting her daughter go. The duets they sing are particularly powerful.

Charlie Preston gives a well-defined performance as Sue Snell, a girl originally hostile to Carrie who, after a change of heart, decides to help her. She strongly advocates to her boyfriend, Tommy Ross (Sam Henderson), that he support Carrie as well. Henderson is impressive in the role of a nice guy who loves Sue, but comes to appreciate Carrie as well.

In contrast to Sue and Tommy are the unpleasant and spiteful couple of Chris Hargensen (Ella Harding) and Billy Nolan (Croft Phillips). An entitled middle-class girl, Chris quotes her father’s contacts while enjoying being centre-stage. The class idiot and disrupter, Billy, is not bright and goes along with Chris. Both Harding and Phillips play these roles to perfection and are cringeworthy to watch. Harding’s song, ‘The World According to Chris’ is well-delivered.

In two cameos as the teachers Miss Gardener and Mr Stephens, Niamh Caddo-Dagley and Max Baldock give credible performances as older characters. In a number of smaller and support roles, the ensemble is universally impressive with some of the best singing and dancing in the show. Joyous choreography by Dan Venz elicits much exuberance from the ensemble, particularly in the Prom song, ‘A Night We’ll Never Forget’.

Carrie: The Musical may not be the most endearing musical, but it is a near perfect work to show off the collective talents of students. A range of in-depth cameo roles, with a good score offering well-written songs plus the ability to showcase dance and dramatic skills, it is well-suited to their age and experience. Disquieting it may be, yet this work examines important issues that deliver sobering messages for today’s audience. The QAEMT students manage this production well, providing polished and believable performances.

Carrie: The Musical presented by Queensland Academy of Excellence in Musical Theatre and QPAC

Cremorne Theatre, QPAC

Music: Michael Gore

Lyrics: Dean Pitchford

Book: Lawrence D Cohen

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Producer: Professor Paul Sabey

Director: Gavin Mitford

Musical Director: Heidi Loveland

Choreographer: Dan Venz

Lighting Designer: Keith Clark

Set and Costume Designer: Penny Challen

Sound Designer and Operator: Steve Thornely

Voice/Speech/Dialect Coach: Dr Melissa Agnew

Intimacy Coordinator: Michelle Miall

Cast: Kate Hudson-James, Ellie Carragher (alternate)*, Olivia Horne, Christina Keen (alternate)*, Charlie Preston, Sam Henderson, Ella Harding, Croft Phillips, Niamh Cadoo-Dagley, Max Baldock, Sage Del Carmen, Brydie Faith Hall, Mateja Sardelis, Chloe Flanagan, Cooper Swain, Orlando Vella, Connor Chadwick

*Alternates perform 3 and 10 May at 2pm.

Carrie: The Musical will be performed until Saturday 10 May 2025.