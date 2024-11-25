News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Music review: Anyma’s Genesys, Flemington Racecourse, ALWAYS LIVE Festival

Anyma’s Genesys was an electronica-induced endorphin rush.
25 Nov 2024 16:39
Savannah Indigo
Anyma, a man in black with his back to us facing some silver metallic music decks.

Performing Arts

‘Genesys explored the crossover between humans and machines,’. Photo: Damiano Allessandri.

Share Icon

As part of ALWAYS LIVE 2024, Anyma made his Australian debut with the viral audiovisual show Genesys. Transforming Flemington Racecourse into an immersive dystopian trip, the sold-out crowd rallied in Melbourne’s heatwave for Anyma’s only Australasian show.

Anyma blended audio with dramatic, character-driven visuals for Genesys. Building on his first solo album, Genesys explored the crossover between humans and machines, using an I, Robot style automaton that connected the narrative throughout the set and to his other performances across the globe.

The show delivered on its promise for state-of-the-art sound engineering and one of the largest LED screens ever built in the southern hemisphere. Visuals were perfectly synced with each track, creating a harmonious and mesmerising event it was impossible to turn away from. 

While towers of light framing the expansive stage, immersive lighting was not limited for those in close proximity. Mirroring towers that pulsed with the beats were littered throughout the space and beams with laser precision frequently shot out across the racecourse, adding to the thrilling sensory experience.

In one particularly striking moment, a mostly still image of the automaton in a futuristic city shifted from night to day before morphing to an underground mirror world, with spaceships buzzing between the high-rises. In another, perhaps more disturbing but no less enthralling, visual, limbs reduced to muscles and tendons fed into each other with no clear endpoint.

While Anyma’s visual focus and impressive tech induced an electronica-induced endorphin rush, however, his music often lacked depth and layering, particularly when considered against other audiovisual techno artists. 

Read: Music review: Live At The Gardens with Chet Faker, ALWAYS LIVE Festival

At points Genesys felt merely reminiscent of Eric Prydz’s HOLO and somewhat lacking musical maturity. Yet where Prydz’s narrative felt driven by human emotion, Anyma’s felt devoid of it, creating a fever of excitement for human reliance on technology. With previous collaborator Grimes having tweeted “My life is in the hands of the machine now” after their Tomorrowland crossover, there remains a question about how far Anyma’s work will rely on technology and what it may turn into. With an upcoming ‘The End of Genesys’ Las Vegas Sphere residency and Genesys marking Anyma’s debut solo album, a greater exploration is sure to come. 

Anyma’s Genesys played for one night only on 23 November 2024 at Flemington Racecourse. The event was part of ALWAYS LIVE, which runs until 8 December 2024.

Savannah Indigo

Savannah Indigo is a researcher and copywriter, trained in publishing, dance, literature and law. Passionate about gender issues and promoting equity through tech design, she has researched Indigenous Data Sovereignty for the Commission for Gender Equality in the Public Sector and is developing a paper about harassment in the Metaverse. She has written for Brow Books, Books+Publishing magazine, The Journal of Supernatural Literature (Deakin University) and the Science and Technology Law Association, and is a 2022 Hot Desk Fellow at The Wheeler Centre.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
'Back to the Future: The Musical', original Broadway cast. A young man leaps into the air while playing an electric guitar, accompanied by a blaze of sparks.
News

Back to the Future: The Musical set for 2025 Sydney premiere

Based on the 1985 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J Fox, the Olivier Award-winning musical opens in…

Richard Watts
Duplicate images of musician Chet Faker in shades of brown. He is holding a microphone stand.
Reviews

Music review: Live At The Gardens with Chet Faker, ALWAYS LIVE Festival

Live At The Gardens with Chet Faker teased what it’s like to be in Melbourne for a summer of music,…

Savannah Indigo
Façade of Her Majesty's Theatre at night and lit up.
Reviews

Performance review: Resurgence: Opening Night Gala, Her Majesty's Theatre, Ballarat

A celebration of Ballarat’s culture, creativity and arts scene.

Christine Davey
Four performers are barely visible as they overlaid by a scramble of letters.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Comprehensive A-Z of Missing Persons Australia, The Liberty Theatre

A multimedia exploration into the plight of the missing.

Lucinda Coleman
An Aboriginal woman in a printed blouse is laughing.
Reviews

Theatre review: Watersong, Clubhouse Theatre, Townsville

A stunning production by Townsville-based First Nations actors and playwright mines generational family drama.

Trevor Keeling
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login