Music review: Live At The Gardens with Chet Faker, ALWAYS LIVE Festival

Melbourne’s own Chet Faker celebrated the 10th anniversary of his 2014 album Built on Glass at the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne for a one-night only show as part of ALWAYS LIVE. Covering hits from the album with some unexpected twists and unreleased tracks, Faker proved the magic of live music and its power to bring people together.

Australian band Mildlife and alt-pop artist Phoebe Go welcomed the crowd to the sold-out show. Mildlife’s psychedelic beats and Go’s lyrical beauty perfectly primed the audience for Faker’s expansive range.

Faker opened with ‘No Advice’, allowing the audience to sink into a quietly powerful set.

On some tracks, Faker offered something different from his studio recordings. For ‘Feel Good’, he opted for an eerie extended introduction on strings and grand piano over the usual rolling basslines and undeniable swagger of the track. With the artist having said previously that “the song is about feeling good… Anymore talking is just gonna kill the vibe“, this rendition of ‘Feel Good’ showed another side of Faker enjoying his music (and showed off the immense talent of his band).

Strings featured prominently in a number of other songs, including a violin solo after the chorus in ‘I’m into You’, which brought wild cheers from the crowd and an unexpected energy to a well-known track.

First played in Faker’s Paris concert earlier in 2024, the unreleased ‘Can You Swim?’ had its Australian debut at Live in the Gardens – a mellow, soulful track.

While Faker rarely spoke to the audience, noting “we’ve got a lot of music to get through”, the crowd was undeniably present. In a rare moment of direct engagement, the artist had the audience chanting ‘Drop the Game’ right across the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne.

While Melbourne music-goers are used to the incredible acoustics of Sidney Myer Music Bowl, turning the Observatory Precinct at the Gardens into a concert space is a new feat. Brought about by a partnership between the Gardens and Roundhouse Entertainment (Day on the Green), their combined experience at successfully transforming a space was evident.

Despite working in a challenging and large area, the sound balance was flawless throughout the blocked-off section of the Gardens – and likely pretty good for any passers-by on the Tan Track.

Lighting was equally well-executed, adding to the commanding and vibrant atmosphere, without ever detracting from the performance.

In true Melbourne fashion, the venue was peppered with food and drink stalls, limited release merchandise celebrating the event and roving vendor trays with light-up flower crowns and snacks from Australian-owned brands. In short, Chet Faker Live at the Gardens teased what it’s like to be in Melbourne for a summer of exceptional music, nature and culture.

Live at the Gardens with Chet Faker played for one night only on 22 November 2024. The event was part of ALWAYS LIVE, which runs until 8 December 2024.