Life Drawing with a Comedian review: redefining sketch comedy at FRINGE WORLD

You probably already know that life drawing exercises are an effective means of exploring artistic expression and style, and can function as a study of human anatomy. However, you might not know that Laugh Mob’s unique life drawing sessions offer entertainment, education and unbridled hilarity, in addition to the sketchy act of drawing semi-nudes in a pub.

Laugh Mob, founded by Ruven Govender and Kyle Legacy, are the comedic crew behind a host of regular FRINGE WORLD favourites, including (but not limited to) Fringe International Comedy Gala, Comedy Striptease and Alcohol is Good for You.

In this smorgasbord of standout stand-up, this particular Laugh Mob show – Life Drawing with a Comedian – is notable for its quirky concept and flawless format.

Live, laugh, draw

It’s exactly what you’d assume based on the title, with the audience participating in life drawing exercises led by a comedian. Technically, there are two comedians who work in tandem, but titular accuracy applies notwithstanding any needless numerical nitpicking.

Neatly formatted, Life Drawing with a Comedian balances adept improvisation and audience interaction with a series of structured drawing activities. A projector screen lights up the stage, providing artsy information and visual aids for anyone requiring additional context or an informed creative jumpstart.

You don’t need to bring a thing, although you’re certainly welcome to supply your own materials if you feel compelled to do so. Pencils, paper and jokes are provided, along with a nearly-nude sitter positioned in accordance with audience suggestion.

A life drawing class where there’s no time to overthink

A rotation of comics present this unique opportunity for artists (and non-artists) to flex their creative muscles over four weeks of FRINGE WORLD. On this particular night, legendary funny-man Ruven Govender led the charge, accompanied by his blithesome buddy Sander Oigus, who posed playfully for seven-minute stretches.

Govender led a series of drawing exercises framed by snippets of stand-up, redefining the term ‘sketch comedy’. Music played throughout the drawing sessions, creating a relaxed environment infused with casual humour.

One could almost fall into a trance with the ambient lighting, gentle music and transfixed audience scratching away at their respective pages. At times, the silence of intense concentration filled the room – quite pleasantly – while at other moments, the conversation and laughter flowed freely.

With relatively short timeframes, there was no time to overthink any of the drawing exercises, or fall prey to the paralysis of perfectionism.

Journeying through the major art movements

Even if you’ve never held a pencil before (let alone sketched a shirtless man impersonating a mermaid) you’re likely to find comfortable enjoyment in participating in these fun, low-stakes drawing prompts.

Oigus’ reactions to participant’s drawings of him were good natured and cheekily self-deprecating – and a solid source of amusement in their own right – and the enthusiastic audience celebrated each other’s artistic attempts. (Sharing is not compulsory, so don’t panic if you’re less than eager to display your doodle in a public setting.)

Over the span of 50-minutes, a variety of art styles were explored, with tips and references displayed on the screen. Participants were encouraged to use simple geometric shapes and multiple viewpoints to experiment with Cubism, and urged to play with Abstract Expressionism through line-y goodness.

An exercise in Surrealism necessitated viewing the subject (Oigus) through a dreamlike lens, as he held an interesting pose that suggested a figure in an imaginary landscape. In another exercise, hilarity ensued as audience members imbued Oigus with a variety of animalistic traits.

It’s harder than you might think to reverse-anthropomorphise a human, or draw an entire person with a single line. But that’s okay, because there is no wrong way to approach this artistic endeavour, which emphasises comedy and comfort over composition and technique.

The uplifting atmosphere cultivated by Laugh Mob’s hosts ensures an environment in which audiences can forgo inhibition and embrace pure fun.

Life Drawing with a Comedian exists at the intersection of sketching and stand-up, and is a must-see FRINGE WORLD show for anyone with an interest in art. Fantastically formulated and expertly executed, this creative experience delivers dopamine and high-vibe laughter.

Life Drawing with a Comedian is showing weekly at Universal Bar, Perth until 15 February as part of FRINGE WORLD.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.