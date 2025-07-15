News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Hir review: a play that explores the collision of PTSD and male privilege 

Family and gender politics are explored in this play about identity, belonging and redemption.
15 Jul 2025 17:02
Rita Bratovich
A man sitting on a couch, a woman behind him. In the background on the right is a man dressed like a clown. On the ground are clothes strewn everywhere. Hir.

Theatre

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The Hir story begins being told as soon as we see the set: an interior of a modest home, the kitchen identifiable because of the fridge, but other features completely obscured by strewn clothing and piles of miscellany. Juxtaposed against this mess is Paige, a middle-aged woman neatly groomed and made-up, wearing a hippy-era jumpsuit only slightly less loud than her penetrating voice. So begins a narrative of conflicting messages and emotions. 

Hir was written in 2015 by multidisciplinary US artist, Taylor Mac and previously staged by companies including Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre in Melbourne. The much awarded writer/performer/provocateur is recognised for his incisive, witty dialogue and subversive, thought-provoking content. In Hir he addresses several social, political and interpersonal issues, presenting them to the audience with enough ambiguity that it doesn’t feel preachy. 

Told more or less in real time and completely within the confines of the household, the story unfolds slowly with each drip-fed piece of information shifting our perspective. Paige (Jodine Muir) is a frenetic force and clearly the dominant figure in the family. Arnold (Rowan Greaves) is her husband, rendered virtually mute and physically impaired by a stroke. In the opening scene, we find Arnold sitting idly in a chair, wearing a woman’s cotton night gown, a bright blue clown wig and garish clown make-up. 

Paige barely acknowledges him and, when she does, it is with clear disdain. She ridicules him, berates him, treats him like an imbecile and forces him to drink a pink shake that we later find out contains oestrogen. It is uncomfortably funny while stabbing at our ethical sensibilities. 

A knock at the door signals the homecoming of their elder child, Isaac (Luke Visentin), who has been away for several years as a marine in Afghanistan. It turns out he has been dishonourably discharged for taking illicit drugs. 

When Isaac left, his home was orderly, his mother was a traditional wife, his father was violently abusive and he had a younger sister, Max. He has come back to a house in complete disarray – an anti-establishment, feminist, rebellious matriarch; a father who wears a nappy and frumpy nightgown, and mumbles incoherently; and a sister, Max (Lola Kate Carlton) who is now a young transgender/queer self proclaimed ‘faggot’ with tufts of a beard growing on ‘hir’ chin. 

Meanwhile, Isaac is clearly suffering post-traumatic stress, vomiting on a variety of triggers. This may be explained by the revelation of what his posting in Afghanistan actually entailed.

Mac has crafted the arc of this play so that it is a blurred photo that gradually comes into focus. The final scene is shocking and what we come away with is an image of a family in free fall in a country that provides no parachutes. 

Hir: visual clues via set and costume

Victor Kalka’s set provides the perfect canvas: pale yellow walls with uninspired hangings, a few random items of furniture, clothing covering the floor, a grey sofa in the foreground, kitchenette in the background with blender on counter and a variety of LGBTQI+ flags in a jar on the fridge being conspicuous. 

Costume designer Xan Hardman has chosen to keep each character in the one costume throughout (with the exception of Arnold whose outfits range from nightgown to Christmas dress to plaid shirt). Isaac is in his marine T-shirt and khakis; Max wears a white singlet and torn black stove-pipe jeans with Emo chain; Paige is in the aforementioned jumpsuit. Each outfit is a visual clue to its wearer’s personality. 

The direction by Patrick Howard is astute, though it could do with some tightening, especially in the first act. The performers all understand their assignments and do a great job in delivering a challenging script. 

Jodine Muir is especially good in the key role of Paige, clearly understanding the complexity of her character and knowing when and how to reveal each façade. 

Greaves, equally, is acutely aware of the nuance required for Arnold. Arnold has very little dialogue, so Greaves has to use facial expression and physicality to slowly reveal to us the true nature of Arnold, and he does so successfully. 

Read: Carmen review: a new look for a classic opera at Sydney Opera House

Not everyone agrees on what the messages are in Hir, nor the ethical conundrums it presents, but that in itself is a good thing. Plus there are some genuine laugh-out-loud moments. 

Hir by Taylor Mac
New Theatre
Director: Patrick Howard
Stage designer: Victor Kalka
Lighting designer: Holly Nesbitt
Costume designer: Xan Hardman
Assistant Director: Olivia Xegas
Fight Choreographer: Diego Retamales
Stage Manager: Matilda Holton
Assistant Stage Manager: Bora Celebi
Cast: Jodine Muir, Rowan Greaves, Luke Visentin, Lola Kate Carlton

Hir will be performed until 2 August 2025 at New Theatre, 542 King Street, Newtown NSW.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.

Rita Bratovich

Rita Bratovich is a respected writer whose articles have appeared in City Hub, Star Observer, Neighbourhood Media, Time Out, The Music, QNews, Peninsula Living, among others. She has also produced content for Pyrmont Ultimo Chamber of Commerce, Entertainment Quarter, Pyrmont Festival, Lederer Group and more. She enjoys seeing theatre, film, art, and music performances and sharing her considered opinion.

Related News

Members of West Australian Symphony Orchestra's string section play their instruments, with their conductor standing at a podium before them. WASO, regional tour
News

West Australian Symphony Orchestra’s next regional tours visit Kalgoorlie, York and Bunbury

WASO’s regional touring program continues in the second half of 2025, including taking the full Orchestra on the road.

ArtsHub
Two women and a man in colourful clothes on roller skates. Kimberly Akimbo
Reviews

Kimberly Akimbo review: a Broadway musical hit now making its Australian premiere

The Australian premiere of a Tony Award-winning musical.

Peter Burdon
Colourful cast scene, with a crowd looking on at two women and a man dancing in the middle. Carmen.
Reviews

Carmen review: a new look for a classic opera at Sydney Opera House

One of the most famous operas of the 19th century gets a 21st century makeover. 

Peter Hackney
An AI-generated photo of an entirely AI band: The Velvet Sundown.
Features

The Velvet Sundown: AI-generated band stirs controversy across global music industry

With millions of streams and a viral retro image, The Velvet Sundown has reignited global debate over AI music, raising…

David Burton
A lavishly set up photograph featuring a red velvet sofa and a figure dressed in a blond wind, cut out red velvet costume where the limbs extend like bug claws. Australian Life Photography Competition finalist Chrissie Hall, ‘The bargain of a life: a couch with legs and no breasts’. Opportunities.
News

Opportunities and awards

Enlighten Festival callout, SA Arts Leadership Program open, plus finalists across the 2025 National Biography Award, Bowness Photography Prize and…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login