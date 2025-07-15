Carmen review: a new look for a classic opera at Sydney Opera House

With its bright colours, kitsch religious iconography and glitzy costumes, Opera Australia’s new staging of Carmen looks more like the Baz Luhrmann films Romeo + Juliet or Moulin Rouge! than a typical mainstage opera.

Set and costume designer Marg Howell has had a field day with this production, packing it full of mirrors, lights, glowing crosses, images of the Virgin Mary and extravagant floral arrangements.

It’s a breath of fresh air for this old warhorse of operas. But the radical approach is more than cosmetic.

Director Anne-Louise Sarks, who’s been at the helm of the Melbourne Theatre Company since 2021, has spruiked it as ‘a Carmen for the 21st century’ – and it shows.

Set in Spain, Carmen tells the story of the titular character (Danielle de Niese), a fiery gypsy girl who steals the heart of local soldier Don José (Abraham Bretón).

Don José sacrifices his career and leaves his childhood sweetheart Micaëla (Jennifer Black) to follow Carmen – only to turn murderous when she leaves him for the dashing bullfighter Escamillo (Andrii Kymach).

Despite the title, previous productions of Carmen have generally positioned it as a tale of Don José’s downfall: the story of an upstanding young soldier who becomes debased after being seduced by a gypsy.

But in this production, Carmen herself takes centre stage.

Danielle de Niese’s Carmen is a strong woman who bristles with self-determination.

Carmen: a perfect version for post-#MeToo

It’s the perfect Carmen for the post-#MeToo era, capably portrayed by de Niese, whose flair and formidable acting skills bring the role to sassy life.

De Niese had some minor vocal issues on opening night, however, with her voice failing to adequately cut through early in the piece. But the talented soprano improved quickly and convincingly.

Bretón’s depiction of Don José’s descent into obsession and violence is perfect. The tenor’s vocals are strong and resonant, with his rendition of ‘Flower Song’ (‘La fleur que tu m’avais jetée’) a highlight of the night.

Jennifer Black impresses with her portrayal of Micaëla. It’s a side role, in which the character is often portrayed as timid and mousy.

Not in this Carmen.

Sure, she plays second fiddle to Carmen in Don José’s affections, but this Micaëla is strong, determined and matter of fact; Black’s rich lyric soprano is perfect for this portrayal.

It’s another reminder that this is a feminist Carmen. The term ‘coercive control’ was first coined in 1982 by US author and social worker Susan Schechter – more than a century after Carmen debuted.

But while the term hadn’t been invented in 1875, coercive control (and its close companions, violence and murder) were always at the heart of Carmen.

Read: Universal Kingdom: The Next Era review: dinosaurs lit up as part of Illuminate Adelaide

Behind the glitz and glamour, Anne-Louise Sarks’ treatment of this much-performed classic makes that clearer than ever.

Carmen

Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House

Presented by Opera Australia

Composer: Georges Bizet

Librettists: Ludovic Halévy, Henri Meilhac

Conductors: Lidiya Yankovskaya (to 4 August), Natalie Murray Beale (7 August to 6 September), Tahu Matheson (9-19 September)

Director: Anne-Louise Sarks

Assistant Director: Miranda Summers

Second Assistant Director: Claudia Osborne

Set and Costume Designer: Marg Horwell

Lighting designer: Paul Jackson

Choreographer: Shannon Burns

Fight director: Tim Dashwood

Intimacy director: Chloë Dallimore

Chorus: Opera Australia Chorus

Chorus Master: Paul Fitzsimon

Assistant Chorus Master: Michael Curtain

Music Preparation: Brian Castles-Onion, Chad Kelly, Thomas Johnson

French dialogue coach: Nicole Dorigo

Children’s Chorus: Opera Australia Children’s Chorus

Children’s Chorus Master: Michael Curtain

Dancers: Opera Australia Dancers

Orchestra: Opera Australia Orchestra

Concertmaster: Matthieu Arama

Associate concertmaster: Hyu-Nguyen Bui

Deputy concertmaster: Katherine Lukey

Cast: Danielle de Niese (to 4 August), Rihab Chaieb (7 August to 1 September), Sian Sharp (3-11 September), Angela Hogan (13-19 September), Abraham Bretón (to 4 August), Young Woo Kim (7 August to 1 September), Diego Torre (3-19 September), Andrii Kymach (to 4 August), Phillip Rhodes (7 August to 19 September), Jennifer Black (to 4 August and 3-19 September), Stacey Alleaume (7 August to 1 September), Richard Anderson, Luke Gabbedy (to 16 August), Alexander Hargreaves (22 August to 19 September), Kanen Breen (to 1 September), Benjamin Rasheed (3-19 September), Andrew Moran, Jane Ede, Helen Sherman

Tickets: $49-$389

Carmen will be performed at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House until 19 September 2025 before touring to the Regent Theatre, Melbourne from 15-25 November 2025.