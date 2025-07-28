Henry 6 – Part 3 review: a pared back Sydney Shakespeare Company production

In this stripped-back Sydney Shakespeare Company production of Henry 6 – Part 3, there is no reliance on grand costumes, intricate sound design, elaborate stage settings, or props. Instead, the play captures the essence of Shakespeare’s writing by focusing on the actors’ ability to perform and interpret his work.

There is a rawness and honesty that permeates the production. The theatre space is humble, evoking the origins of performance and paying homage to a time when theatre was staged wherever space allowed.

Set in a semi-converted warehouse, the stage consists of a rough concrete floor framed by a ceiling-high roller door, lit with industrial lighting. Makeshift seating is loosely arranged to accommodate the audience size on any given night.

There are no scene changes; instead, one scene flows seamlessly into the next, all within the same unchanging space.

Henry VI, mainly attributed to Shakespeare, is a trilogy that traces the turbulent period of English history during the Wars of the Roses, depicting the brutal civil war between the houses of Lancaster and York. This trilogy established Shakespeare’s reputation as a playwright.

The Sydney Shakespeare Company presents all three plays on a rotational basis during this production cycle. While it isn’t essential to view them all, or in order, doing so can enrich understanding – deepening empathy for the characters, expanding historical insight, and clarifying the gradual breakdown of social order leading into part three.

Henry 6 – Part 3: time commitment

Henry 6 – Part 3 runs for approximately two and a half hours, and has a 15-minute interval, making the full trilogy a considerable time commitment. However, for those eager to fully immerse themselves, the Sydney Shakespeare Company offers the chance to explore the depth and complexity of this historic saga by presenting the entire trilogy in a single day on 2 August 2025.

Henry 6 – Part 3. Image supplied.

While Shakespeare’s Henry VI is said to have inspired modern epics like Game of Thrones and contains timeless themes such as ambition, revenge, and betrayal, it does feel like it is dancing on the edges of antiquity.

Staying true to the original text, this production includes numerous violent confrontations with makeshift swords, as well as extended monologues that at times feel overstated or tedious. However, these moments are often redeemed by the strength of the cast, who deliver the complexity of Shakespeare’s language with clarity and conviction.

Henry 6 – Part 3: for history buffs

The play features one of Shakespeare’s most powerful female roles, Queen Margaret (Lana Morgan). Margaret is not afraid to wield a sword and behead her adversaries as required. Morgan brings the role to life with eloquence and force.

Max Shaw plays the ambitious, charming and politically shewed Edward IV with bold confidence; his stage presence is particularly noteworthy. Equally strong is Logan McArthur as the contrasting Henry VI. McArthur beautifully captures the king’s virtue, desire for peace and quiet passivity.

The tension between these two opposing ‘would-be kings’ – one defined by virtue, the other by ambition – creates a compelling dynamic built on the contrast between goodness and the desire for power.

Other solid performances include Edward IV’s once-loyal ally, the Earl of Warwick (Alex Nicholas), his father, Richard, Duke of York (Chris Miller) and his chillingly ruthless brother, Richard, Duke of Gloucester (Renaye Loryman). The cast is further supported by a number of credible performances in the more minor roles.

Overall, this production will likely appeal to those interested in history – be it political, social, or literary – as well as fans of Shakespeare and anyone curious about his lasting influence on culture and storytelling.

Henry 6 – Part 3, is produced by the Sydney Shakespeare Company and will be performed at Flow Studios, Camperdown NSW until 2 August 2025.

