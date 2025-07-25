Betrayal review: Pinter at the Old Fitz in Sydney

There must be something in the air about Harold Pinter; earlier this year, a production of Betrayal was staged in Melbourne by Thursday’s Child Theatre and now his play has been picked up in Sydney by the Sport for Jove company for Old Fitz.

The word ‘betrayal’ does a lot of heavy lifting in this short, sharp, not all that sweet, three (and a bit) person drama/comedy. Written in 1978, the story of a seven-year-long affair is based on a similar affair Pinter himself had, which might account for the sense of verity and the visceral emotion in the sparse but considered dialogue.

Sport for Jove’s current production of Betrayal at the Old Fitz Theatre is also sparse and visceral. It has a minimal set and no costume changes, even though the narrative traverses several years (mostly in reverse chronology). This allows Pinter’s crisp dialogue to absorb all the focus, which is what it should do, because, essentially, that’s what this play is about: spoken words.

Emma (Ella Scott Lynch) and Robert (Andrew Cutcliffe) are a couple in their late-30s who have been married for over a decade. They have young children and live a comfortable life. Jerry (Matt Hardie) is Robert’s best friend; they went to university together and Jerry was best man at Robert’s wedding. Jerry is also married and has young children.

Betrayal: beginnings

In the opening scene, Emma and Jerry meet at a bar and, through their awkward conversation, we learn that two years prior they ended an affair that had gone on for seven years. Jerry is somewhat proud about the fact that they managed to keep it a secret for so long and that, to this day, no one suspects. But Emma drops a bombshell: she confessed the affair to Robert on the previous night.

These are the first two of many betrayals that are disclosed or ensue. The story leaps back in time by several years in each scene; back to a pivotal moment in the respective relationships. There are no real bombshells, no search for motives. Pinter is much more interested in interrogating the human psyche, the vanities and weaknesses that lead to betrayals, including betrayal of one’s own self.

Lynch has very strong stage presence and is able to physically communicate not only Emma’s emotion but her thoughts. Hardie’s Jerry is less concrete, not quite finding his footing between hapless fool and fearless paramour, but he is likeable in the role.

Andrew Cutcliffe is forceful and convincing as Robert. He arguably has the most challenging role as Robert is a complex personality who is not forthright with his emotions.

Diego Retamales makes a comical late appearance as a waiter.

Cristabel Sved directs with deference to Pinter’s intent, allowing the characters to be authentic, faulty, human. The script contains a lot of humour, some of which lands beautifully and some which doesn’t quite have the punch it should have. Overall, though, it’s very tight and the performances are riveting.

Betrayal by Harold Pinter, performed by the Sport for Jove company, will be playing at Old Fitz Theatre in Sydney until 10 August 2025.

