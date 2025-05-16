News

Dance review: Body Corp, Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre

The body and technology intertwine in this masterful dance work created and co-performed by Sarah Aiken.
16 May 2025 18:45
Jessi Ryan

Performing Arts

Publicity image for Sarah Aiken’s ‘Body Corp’. Photo: Supplied.

Not all art needs to make a point, or even sense, and Body Corp proves this. It’s billed as a dance work, which does provide a good entry point for audiences – yet to describe it as such would be reductive. Created by Sarah Aiken – one of Australia’s most genre-bending choreographers and reigning queen of maximalism in these heightened political times – Body Corp provides an hour of respite, wonder and whimsy.

Three performers introduce the audience to the world created here by using hand-held mirrors to reflect moving images across the walls of the stage. As the performance continues, the meshing of body and technology become more intertwined. 

Joining Aiken on stage are dancers Martin Hansen and Gemma Sattler – there is a dynamic connection and playful energy shared between them all. Two screens are used within the performance as well as projected images, bending the perspectives of what is live and what is prerecorded to dazzling effect.

There is so much to adore about this wholly tongue-in-cheek but technically masterful work: three dancers in the cavernous space of Northcote Town Hall command the stage and meld with machines becoming animals, mythological creatures  and objects.

It is ridiculously good – this writer, having seen thousands of shows over the years, is rarely presented with something new and not seen before – but Body Corp does just that. Commendation also goes to presenting partners Darebin Arts Speakeasy, a council program that really has proven itself as an engine room for creatives and Melbourne’s robust independent arts scene.

Two sequences from Sarah Aiken’s ‘Body Corp’ at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre. Photos: Darren Gill.

Jannah Quill has created a masterful sound composition which brings this world together, with Alexander Nguyen’s sumptuous lightening design – moving from sparse white to a stage dipped in deep blue in closing scenes – marking the passage of time in this concocted world.

Read: Dance review: Blue, Playhouse Theatre, QPAC

Any criticism afforded this show is that, in parts, the magic does lag a little. Running to just over 60 minutes, tightening some scenes and reducing the overall length of the performance would elevate the audience experience further. Also in closing scenes, Aiken – teetering on top of a plinth in heel-less high heeled shoes – has a brief moment that, judging by the collective indrawn breath of the audience – appears to be genuinely unsafe. This is the golden rule that no performer, regardless of genre, should break.

Living in these times, and bearing witness to the work and evolution of artists such as Aiken, is truly a delight and honour. Body Corp – fiercely independent and wholly realised – is a show that must be seen to be believed.

Body Corp
Presented by Darebin Arts Speakeasy
Choreography/Performer: Sarah Aiken
Performers and Collaborators: Martin Hansen and Gemma Sattler
Text and Outside Eye: Megan Payne
Sound and Composition Design: Jannah Quill
Lighting Design: Alexander Nguyen 
Sound Technician and Creative Assistant: Dan Arnott

Tickets: $33 – $38 (Blak Tix $10)

Body Corp continues at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre until 25 May 2025.

Jessi Ryan

Jessi Ryan (they/them) has been creating performance and exhibitions for the past 20 years, both locally, nationally and abroad- in this time collaborating with a huge number of artists from a broad cross section of cultural backgrounds. As a journalist they have written for and been published by some of Australia’s leading arts and news editorial across the last 10 years-and was recognised as a finalist for Globe Community Media Award in 2021. Ryan has also taken photos for a number of print and online publications.

