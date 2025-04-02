News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy reviews: Zoë Coombs Marr: The Splash Zone, Powder Room, Town Hall, MICF 2025

Bemused (horrified) by the current geopolitical landscape, the always sharp Coombs Marr wants us all to keep talking to each other.
2 Apr 2025 11:56
Madeleine Swain
A Caucasian woman with long brown side parted hair wears a black and white checkered shirt over a white singlet and jeans. She is sitting on a stool. Zoë Coombs Marr.

Comedy

Zoë Coombs Marr. Photo: Christa Holka.

Share Icon

With less of a structured concept than her more recent Melbourne International Comedy Festival outings (there are no spreadsheets and minimal, though undeniably appealing, props this time around), The Splash Zone sees local favourite and MICF veteran Zoë Coombs Marr dive into the topic of chats. Yes, this show sees the gifted gabster spend over an hour talking about… well, talking. (In true Coombs Marr style there’s a distraction – this time about the platinum comic fodder that was Raygun – which skewers the timekeeping somewhat.)

There’s a through thread about an experience on a train as a tongue-tied youngster that she – again in typical style – plants, veers away from and then returns to when it’s time to neatly wrap up the entire performance. There are also some jolly bits of audience banter, asides about IGAs and England, and a recollection of the time some MAGAs came to her show. Yes, she was as stunned by this as no doubt most of her regular audiences would be. The serious nugget beneath all of this is the desire, no, the desperate need shared by the entire world right now to talk… to keep the lines of communication open, even with the brainwashed who think everyone else has been brainwashed.

Read: Comedy review: Gillian Cosgriff, Fresh New Worries, The Show Room, MICF 2025

The world is going mad, says Coombs-Marr, but we’ve just got to keep the conversations going. I mean, she’s not wrong.

Tickets: $25-$42

Zoë Coombs Marr: The Splash Zone will be performed in the Powder Room at Melbourne Town Hall until 20 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

Related News

A ginger-headed man mid clap wearing a floral bomber jacket.
Reviews

Comedy review: Will Gibb: Why Am I Like This?, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2025

Tinged with nostalgia, Will Gibb's performance showcases both his awkward youth and his confident delivery.

Allison Dickie
Reviews

Comedy reviews: Laura Davis: Despair is Beneath Us, The Greek – Paw Paw Jump, MICF 2025

While despair may be an understandable emotion right now, it's not the answer, and Laura Davis is here to explain…

Madeleine Swain
Melbourne International Comedy Festival logo 2025. A bright and colourful stylised image of a jocular human-animal hybrid in yellow and blue against a bright red background.
Features

Wellbeing tips for surviving a gruelling festival season Part 2: Melbourne International Comedy Festival

How do comedians, clowns, cabaret artists and festival directors juggle self-care with the rigours of MICF?

Richard Watts
Features

How podcasts help comedians find their niche

These days, it can feel like every comedian alive has a podcast and the boom shows no signs of slowing…

Daniel Herborn
A man with glasses and curly brown hair wearing a blue shirt with his arms in the air. He is carrying an accordion.
Reviews

Comedy review: Accordion Ryan's Pop Bangers, Speakeasy Theatre, MICF 2025

One man and his instrument playing a range of popular tunes.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login