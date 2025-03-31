Comedy review: Gillian Cosgriff, Fresh New Worries, The Show Room, MICF 2025

Before you go into Fresh New Worries, the new show from writer/performer/musical comedy whizz Gillian Cosgriff, you are invited to add a slip of paper to a box with WORRIES emblazoned on the side. On your slip you are asked to scrawl a worry of your own.

These contributions later form part of a beautifully structured and polished show that revolves around the concept of worrying – via extended references to Pandora’s box (or is it jar?), Cosgriff’s relationship with a now 18-year-old nephew, audience hobbies and, particularly brilliantly, those times when holding on to your moral ground in everyday interactions becomes a challenge.

Seriously, Cosgriff’s recreation of a hairdresser with dubious political views bending her ear, while wielding a hairdryer of lethal intent, is possibly one of the funniest and cleverest bits of business this reviewer has seen in the festival so far. We may only be in the first week, but it is comedy gold, believe me.

Laced just liberally enough throughout the show are the musical comedy segments for which Cosgriff is rightly famous. Think of the witty and quotidian lyrics of the genius that was Victoria Wood, but with a better singing voice and potentially even wider talents on the keyboard. A standout number sees Cosgriff lamenting giving her money to billionaires (via the dopamine trap of endless scrolling) – meaning she can make you laugh, while also stopping to think and make your own resolutions to do better.

To be honest, this reviewer had only really seen her musical interludes before and went to this show curious as to what else she has up her sleeve, and why she picked up the Golden Gibbo and Most Outstanding Show awards at MICF 2023. Having seen Fresh New Worries, that curiosity has been well and truly sated. This is hilarious stand-up at its absolute finely crafted best.

Tickets: $25-$72

Gillian Cosgriff: Fresh New Worries will be performed in The Show Room at Arts Centre Melbourne until 20 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).