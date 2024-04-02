News

Comedy review: Raise the Bra, Queen Victoria Women’s Centre, MICF

Graphic humour laced with tales of lived experience.
2 Apr 2024
Dorcas Maphakela
Raise the Bra makes its debut at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) with a showcase that explores diverse themes each night and features a revolving line-up of female and non-binary comedians. It kicked off with ‘Tinder Tales’, to be followed by ‘Mum’s the Word’, ‘Guilty Pleasures’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘Career Day’ and ‘Dysfunctional Families’.

On opening night, Melbourne-based Pakistani stand-up comic Amna Bee easily commanded the stage, introducing Janty Blair, who ignited the audience with sultry tales of senior dating, while Sashi Perera delivered a wild yarn about a pathological liar and Diana Nguyen captivated with tales of bedroom escapades. The night closed on a high note with Sonia Di Iorio’s deft cultural juggling act in the world of Tinder.

This stellar line-up kept the audience in stitches, blending flawless delivery and impeccable timing that could rival a Swiss watch. 

Read: Comedy review: Circus Oz: Smash It! Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets: $22

Raise The Bra will be performing at the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre until 6 April as part of the MICF.

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). She is the co-founder of Yo CiTY, a platform that champions the culturally diverse experience through Art & music. Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

