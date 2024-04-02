Comedy review: Raise the Bra, Queen Victoria Women’s Centre, MICF

Raise the Bra makes its debut at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) with a showcase that explores diverse themes each night and features a revolving line-up of female and non-binary comedians. It kicked off with ‘Tinder Tales’, to be followed by ‘Mum’s the Word’, ‘Guilty Pleasures’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘Career Day’ and ‘Dysfunctional Families’.

On opening night, Melbourne-based Pakistani stand-up comic Amna Bee easily commanded the stage, introducing Janty Blair, who ignited the audience with sultry tales of senior dating, while Sashi Perera delivered a wild yarn about a pathological liar and Diana Nguyen captivated with tales of bedroom escapades. The night closed on a high note with Sonia Di Iorio’s deft cultural juggling act in the world of Tinder.

This stellar line-up kept the audience in stitches, blending flawless delivery and impeccable timing that could rival a Swiss watch.

Tickets: $22

Raise The Bra will be performing at the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre until 6 April as part of the MICF.