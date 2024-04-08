News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Mel Buttle, Not Here To Put Socks On Centipedes, Town Hall, MICF 2024

Whether it's admitting that parenthood isn't always 100 percent rosy or dealing with a rowdy crowd member, Buttle's timing is always sharp as a tack.
8 Apr 2024
Madeleine Swain
Mel Buttle. Image is a head and shoulders shot of a smiling woman with a side parting and long wavy hair wearing red lipstick and a stripey T shirt under a blue and white jacket with a floral pattern on the chest.

Comedy

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Seeing Mel Buttle immediately after Zoë Coombs Marr, it was difficult not to notice the myriad similarities between them – as ADHD diagnosed, local queer comedians who this year are presenting themselves as they are, rather than relying on alter egos like Dave or, for Buttle, her hugely popular mum and housewife persona, Lyn.

And that’s grand. Buttle as herself is never less than confident, knows her way around a good story and is happy to use her toddler son Harry as a rich vein of material aimed at gleeful nods of understanding and knowing chuckles from the parents in the crowd (of whatever age and vintage).

But even the most relaxed and experienced of performers can sometimes face a challenge from an overenthusiastic audience member, as Buttle did during the performance this reviewer attended. And, as she noted, it’s a lot harder to deal with someone who just wants to join in than it is to smack down a heckler who’s being deliberately disruptive. (Jimmy Carr is a master at this.)

Read: Comedy review: Zoë Coombs Marr, Every Single Thing In My Whole Entire Life, Town Hall, MICF 2024

It was so relentless that a less adept performer may have thrown in the towel, but Buttle was able to eventually claw the narrative back on track. Again though, like Coombs Marr, her revelations of mental health issues and struggles did mean that, in the audience, sometimes we didn’t know whether to laugh uproariously or pass the hat around to get her a party-size bottle of valium.

Tickets: $30-42

Mel Buttle, Not Here To Put Socks On Centipedes will be performing in the Supper Room at the Town Hall until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Features Music Dance Cabaret Circus News Visual Arts
More
Image is a wall with a neon sign saying HEADLINERS above a picture of an Asian man and a smiling Black woman looking up.
Reviews

Comedy review: Headliners with Joel Kim Booster and Zainab Johnson, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2024

This unlikely pair of Americans dazzled at this year's MICF.

Dorcas Maphakela
A group of female comedians of Asian appearance photoshopped together.
Reviews

Comedy review: Brown Women Comedy, Trades Hall, MICF 2024

A different line-up of six South Asian comedians take to the stage each night.

Monique Nair
Image is a pink/red background with a tonne weight on it, bearing the inscription Funny Tonne
News

Funny Tonne – part one, MICF 2024

The first batch of top reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's fledgling reviewers for 2024.

ArtsHub
Zoë Coombs Marr. Image is a woman wearing oversized rubber gloves, outside with a beach behind her, leaning on her elbows at a table. She has long brown hair and is wearing a brown T shirt.
Reviews

Comedy review: Zoë Coombs Marr, Every Single Thing In My Whole Entire Life, Town Hall, MICF 2024

Coombs Marr proves once again she gets just as many guffaws out of drag as she does in it.

Madeleine Swain
David O'Doherty. A man wearing a plaid shirt and a blue, red and white striped beanie with a bobble holds a small keyboard in front of him obscuring the bottom half of his face and all of his chest.
Reviews

Comedy review: David O'Doherty: Ready, Steady David O'Doherty, The Capitol, MICF 2024

The funny Irishman returns for another entertaining gig of music and stories.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login