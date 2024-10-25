News

 > News

Arts Centre Melbourne Morning Melodies celebrates 40 years in 2025

Arts Centre Melbourne Morning Melodies has attracted over half a million visitors across its forty years.
25 Oct 2024 9:00
David Burton
In 2025, Morning Melodies celebrates 40 years at the Melbourne Arts Centre.

Music

The Tap Pack and many other featured artists will be part of Melbourne Arts Centre’s Morning Melodies in 2025. Photo: John Flick.

Share Icon

Morning Melodies programs have become a staple for many arts venues nationwide. In 2025, Arts Centre Melbourne will celebrate 40 years of its Morning Melodies program.

Morning Melodies began in 1985 as film screenings in Arts Centre Melbourne’s Playhouse Theatre. Performer Betty Pounder and producer Sandy Graham sought to use an otherwise empty theatre on a Monday morning.

Forty years on, the program has amassed over 450 live performances and a total audience of over half a million.

In 2025, the program will feature performances from David Hobson, Bernadette Robinson, Zoy Frangos and Darren Coggan. There will be additional appearances by Maggie Beer, The Australian Ballet School, the Air Force Band and many others.

The Morning Melodies program combines classical performances with a contemporary repertoire. Tickets for the 2025 season are now available.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre News Features Dance Visual Arts Cabaret Comedy Acting
More
Nubya Garcia at 170 Russell Street performing as part of Melbourne International Jazz Fest 2024. A Black woman on stage playing the saxophone with purple lights behind her.
Reviews

Music review: Nubya Garcia, 170 Russell Street

Nubya Garcia’s first tour stop was as passionate as it was cerebral.

Joshua So
Michael J Fox, a young man in a red puffer jacket and Christopher Lloyd, with a contraption on his head as well. They are both attached to a machine in the middle in a scene of 'Back to the Future.'
Reviews

Concert review: Back to the Future in Concert, Hamer Hall

Marty McFly and Doc Brown ride again with stirring live music accompaniment by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Thuy On
Jimmie Nicol (far right) with John, George and Paul at the start of The Beatles’ Adelaide tour. Photograph captured by Vic Grimmett with pre-sale estimate $1000 - $2000. Image: Supplied.
News

Jimmie Nicol, the Londoner who became a Beatle for 13 days, captured by Adelaide photographer

Works by Adelaide photographer Vic Grimmett are up for sale and among them are photos of The Beatles with one…

ArtsHub
support of their latest album, 'Romance'.
News

Fontaines DC, PJ Harvey and Hania Rani announced as first acts for Perth Festival 2025

Contemporary music will play a significant role in the 2025 Perth Festival, judging by the first three acts announced for…

Richard Watts
Herbie Hancock with a microphone to his mouth and a keyboard slung over his shoulder.
Reviews

Music review: Jazz at the Bowl: Herbie Hancock + Marcus Miller, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Musical legends firing on all cylinders.

Joshua So
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login