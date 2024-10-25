Arts Centre Melbourne Morning Melodies celebrates 40 years in 2025

Morning Melodies programs have become a staple for many arts venues nationwide. In 2025, Arts Centre Melbourne will celebrate 40 years of its Morning Melodies program.

Morning Melodies began in 1985 as film screenings in Arts Centre Melbourne’s Playhouse Theatre. Performer Betty Pounder and producer Sandy Graham sought to use an otherwise empty theatre on a Monday morning.

Forty years on, the program has amassed over 450 live performances and a total audience of over half a million.

In 2025, the program will feature performances from David Hobson, Bernadette Robinson, Zoy Frangos and Darren Coggan. There will be additional appearances by Maggie Beer, The Australian Ballet School, the Air Force Band and many others.

The Morning Melodies program combines classical performances with a contemporary repertoire. Tickets for the 2025 season are now available.