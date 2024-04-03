Comedy review: Breast of the Fest, Trades Hall, MICF

Breast of the Fest is a mixed bag of emerging comedians. While the show occasionally falters with instances of self-indulgence and nervous energy, it still succeeds in offering nuanced displays of talent that invite a glimpse into a world beyond the ordinary.

This year’s iteration features six women and non-binary rising stars including Patti Fawcett, Helena Hogan, Tarsh Jago, Montana Papadinis, Bell Woolley and Grace Zhang. Each performer brings a unique comedic style to the stage.

Papadinis kicks things off by poking fun at her perpetually procrastinating parents. Fawcett, whose failed rock-climbing skills cost them a relationship for not being ‘gay enough’, shines with hilarious tales of holiday mishaps. Woolley, who’s a lawyer by day, makes a promising entry in her act about navigating the challenges of being in your late twenties. Jago charms the crowd with a relatable tale of first heartbreak, while Hogan hilariously recounts getting scammed for a yoni massage session. Zhang concludes with an eccentric account of feminism.

Despite its imperfections, the show remains a valuable platform for discovering fresh voices in the comedy scene; Breast of the Fest continues its annual tradition of nurturing new talent, setting the stage for the next generation of comedy stars.

Tickets: $22-$28

Breast of the Fest will be performing at Trades Hall until 21 April 2024 as part of MICF.