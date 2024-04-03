News

Comedy review: Breast of the Fest, Trades Hall, MICF

A showcase of emerging female and non-binary performers.
3 Apr 2024
Dorcas Maphakela
Four female and non-binary people stand in a group facing the camera, one is sitting at the front wearing light blue, the others are standing behind her. All five wear a T shirt with breasts and crosses for nipples drawn on in texta.

‘Breast of the Fest continues its annual tradition of nurturing new talent, setting the stage for the next generation of comedy stars.’ Photo: Supplied.

Breast of the Fest is a mixed bag of emerging comedians. While the show occasionally falters with instances of self-indulgence and nervous energy, it still succeeds in offering nuanced displays of talent that invite a glimpse into a world beyond the ordinary. 

This year’s iteration features six women and non-binary rising stars including Patti Fawcett, Helena Hogan, Tarsh Jago, Montana Papadinis, Bell Woolley and Grace Zhang. Each performer brings a unique comedic style to the stage.

Papadinis kicks things off by poking fun at her perpetually procrastinating parents. Fawcett, whose failed rock-climbing skills cost them a relationship for not being ‘gay enough’, shines with hilarious tales of holiday mishaps. Woolley, who’s a lawyer by day, makes a promising entry in her act about navigating the challenges of being in your late twenties. Jago charms the crowd with a relatable tale of first heartbreak, while Hogan hilariously recounts getting scammed for a yoni massage session. Zhang concludes with an eccentric account of feminism.

Despite its imperfections, the show remains a valuable platform for discovering fresh voices in the comedy scene; Breast of the Fest continues its annual tradition of nurturing new talent, setting the stage for the next generation of comedy stars. 

Read: Comedy Festival, Shitfaced Shakespeare, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF

Tickets: $22-$28

Breast of the Fest will be performing at Trades Hall until 21 April 2024 as part of MICF.

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). She is the co-founder of Yo CiTY, a platform that champions the culturally diverse experience through Art & music. Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

