Comedy Festival, Shitfaced Shakespeare, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF

Mix one completely inebriated player into the cast of 'Macbeth' and see what mayhem ensues.
2 Apr 2024
Thuy On
Chances are, there’ve been some who’d prefer to be drunk while sitting through a full-length stage version of any of the Bard’s plays, simply to make the experience more bearable. Well, Shitfaced Shakespeare is the next best thing for those who find the plays far too earnest and nowhere near funny enough. This defiantly low-brow show is something of a tradition on the comedy circuit, having sold out its runs in Edinburgh Fringe in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. It’s recently finished a stint at Adelaide Fringe. So, why so successful?

Well the premise is simple but ingenious: four hours before the show one of the team members gets well and truly “shitfaced”, on a range of alcoholic beverages. The remaining four play it straight as the troupe brazen through a condensed version of Macbeth.

So, while one expects every night’s performance of Shitfaced Shakespeare to be different, some things will be predictable: expect chaos, non sequiturs, pratfalls and improv aplenty as the script of Macbeth is butchered.

It’s a licence for hammy acting and, while the other sober actors do their best to keep the momentum going til the end, their drunken colleague – who ‘plays’ multiple roles – is there simply to derail the play. Cue groans amid the laughter. Some gags do better than others, but the whole thing is joyfully irreverent and made especially for those who would rather down pints at the pub than subject themselves to po-faced renditions of Shakespeare.

Tickets: $35-$46.90

Shitfaced Shakespeare will be performing at Athenaeum Theatre until 21 April 2024 on behalf of the MICF.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

