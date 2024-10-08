News

Book review: Paris in Ruins, Sebastian Smee

Sebastian Smee argues that Impressionism was a reaction to Paris under siege in 1870.
8 Oct 2024 16:36
David Burton
Two panels. On the left is a black and white photo of author Sebastian Smee. He is a wearing a white shirt and fair hair. Balding. On the right is the cover of his book, "Paris in Ruins.' A French flag is waving in a watercolour painting.

An often overlooked section of history and its link to the birth of Impressionism is the subject of Sebastian Smee’s readable and impeccably researched book. Paris In Ruins: Love, War, and the Birth of Impressionism. 

Picture Paris, 1870. Napoleon III had fallen and the capital was under siege from Prussian forces. Food shortages and harsh winter conditions meant the city’s residents had suffered greatly. Four months later, the siege ended when the Prussians entered the city. A brief, radical socialist government, the Paris Commune, took over. Violence and demands for social reforms eventually climaxed in the ‘Bloody Week’ of May 1871.

Against the backdrop of the siege, Impressionism was beginning to form. Edouard Manet is Smee’s focus, although there are guest appearances from Degas, Monet and Pissaro. Perhaps Smee’s most outstanding achievement is the elevation of Berthe Morisot, a female painter who was central to the movement but too often dismissed. 

Smee does well to flick between personal narratives, social and political history, and explanations of the intricate, innovative elements that became the movement’s backbone. His ultimate argument is that the turmoil of 1870 accelerated the Impressionist movement. This is an intriguing concept, but not convincing. The painters Smee discusses had already had a long history of battling the status quo.

This does little to diminish the book’s power. For any lover of art history, it’s a compelling read. 

Paris in Ruins: Love, War, and the Birth of Impressionism, Sebastian Smee
Publisher: Text Publishing
ISBN: 9781923058057
Format: paperback 
Pages: 368 pp 
Price: $36.99
Publication Date: 10 September 2024

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

