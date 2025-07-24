Plied and Prejudice review: Austen thrills His Majesty’s Theatre, WA

If you’ve ever longed to take a turn about the room with Mr Darcy, here’s your chance. From the moment you arrive downstairs at the Maj, you will feel transported and not just because of the Regency-themed photo wall and extensive aesthetic collaboration with the venue.

Arriving early will grant you physical entry into Jane Austen’s world – and Mr Darcy’s room – in addition to providing ample opportunity to get plied (and possibly prejudiced) before the show begins.

Plied and Prejudice (‘the weirdest Jane Austen play on the planet’) benefits from a warmed-up crowd but certainly doesn’t rely on it, with the show liberating its audience from the usual rules of theatre.

From being put on the spot (and under a spotlight), to making impromptu guest appearances, audience interactivity is integral to the play and never feels arbitrary. A novel concept with fabulous execution, this show is witty, boisterous and more than a little cheeky.

Plied and Prejudice: shots

Moments after it opens, a member of the audience is doing shots with the cast onstage, setting the tone for what is to follow. After four shots of tequila, Ayesha Gibson (as Elizabeth Bennet) begins narrating Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The cast of five apply themselves to a multiplicity of roles, employing British accents interspersed with Aussie asides to create delightful caricatures of Austen’s beloved characters.

Mr Bingley (golden retriever energy) and Mr Darcy (excellent skulker and handler of balls) are closer than ever; going heavy on the innuendo to bring audiences the romantic sub-plot we always deserved. Even in parody form, Mr Darcy is still the best character of all time … just ask Mr Bingley.

Plied and Prejudice: Mr Darcy is still the OG

Every actor is fantastic, playing with vocalisation, accent, expression and movement to hilarious effect. Half the fun is in watching their rapid-fire character transformations. Patrick Gandin (as Mr Darcy, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia – often all at once) keeps the audience in consistent stitches. Gibson – surely drunk after nine shots of tequila? – never skips a beat as Lizzie and might just be a better Keira Knightly than Keira Knightly herself.

Jess Lally hysterically evokes the ever-interfering Mrs Bennet (and her nerves), as well as presenting a uniquely comical take on Lady Catherine de Bourgh. Lucy Goodrick shines in multiple roles, including a saccharine Jane Bennet, mean-girl Miss Bingley and a playfully self-aware plot-driver.

Rp van der Westhuizen nails Mr Bennet’s dry indifference, Mr Bingley’s enthusiasm, Lt. Wickham’s caddiness and the most despicable version of Mr Collins anyone has witnessed; Westhuizen is exaggeratedly detestable, impressively versatile and so much fun to watch.

Plied and Prejudice. Image supplied.

Penny Challen’s set and costume design combines a Regency-era aesthetic with fun cartoonish designs, reflecting the vibe of the show. Side note: Lydia Bennet’s bridal costume is, uh, something to behold.

Geoff Squires’ lighting, Ben Murray’s sound design, Brady Watkins’ original compositions and Dominic Woodhead’s string arrangements complement one another perfectly, from well-orchestrated lightning to an instrumental Radiohead cover that descends into a hip hop dance battle. Every element of this show fits together perfectly, providing fresh takes on pre-existing works that function thematically, aesthetically and hilariously in unison.

Plied and Prejudice: comedy

Recognisably Pride and Prejudice (with a generous sprinkling of satire) this play’s comedic excellence isn’t restricted to Matthew Semple’s irreverent script and its plethora of innovative audience interactions – situational comedy is embedded into the show’s very format. Members of the audience are seated both on-and-off the stage and the action is not confined to traditional parameters.

When was the last time you sat on a chaise lounge, drinking prosecco, watching a play from the centre of the stage? When towels are laid down and audience members are handed water pistols, it becomes alarmingly clear that something is about to get real. Disclaimer: No outfits are harmed. Well, none belonging to the audience…

Due to popular demand and a sold-out opening fortnight, the season has been extended by six weeks. Cost-efficient pauper tickets are on offer for those averse to centre-stage chaise lounge seating, so really, one has no excuse for being indisposed.

Faithful enough to the source material to satisfy Austen fans, but original enough to elicit constant laughter, this is probably the most fun you’ll have at a show, ever. Defy your better judgement to set aside the inferiority of lowbrow humour, because brows will be raised, thereby becoming as highbrow as Mr Darcy’s dialogue.

Plied and Prejudice is sharp, funny, one of a kind, and legal in Australia. No Austen-esque tagline has even held more truth; you will love this show, most ardently.

Plied and Prejudice will be performed at His Majesty’s Theatre in WA until 28 September 2025.

