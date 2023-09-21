Ballet review: Swan Lake, Arts Centre Melbourne

The Australian Ballet returns to Swan Lake for its 60th anniversary season, delighting the hearts of devoted classical ballet lovers. The company has staged numerous versions of Swan Lake over the years, frequently bringing it out for its anniversary celebrations. Directed by David Hallberg, this version was inspired by Anne Woolliams’ 1977 production.

Benedicte Bemet as Odette/Odile displays an exceptional balance of the beauty and aggression of a swan controlled by darkness. She shines in her partner work with Joseph Caley (Prince Siegfried), with subtle ripples of movement through her upper back and in her port de bras. Caley’s connection with Bemet is solid and heightens the emotional stakes missing from the majority of the narrative-driven first act.

Marcus Morelli as Jester is another standout, with excellent precision and charming character work. Yuumi Yamada, Jill Ogai, Jade Wood and Aya Watanabe display equally remarkable footwork in the ‘Dance of the Cygnets’.

Tchaikovsky’s score is brought to life by Orchestra Victoria under Chief Conductor Jonathan Lo, expertly moving between power and devastation. There are breathtaking solos, including a harp solo that fuses seamlessly with Bernet’s movement.

The corps bring strong work throughout, with individuality in expression. While this forgoes some sense of uniformity and cohesion, it allows the swans to truly feel like a flock of captive maidens instead of an ethereal collective. In this way, the production draws on Woolliams’ desire to see, as Rose Mulready describes it in the program notes, every one of her dancers ‘passionately involved with their roles’.

Mara Blumenfeld, making her debut with The Australian Ballet, has created new costumes that effectively showcase the dancers’ precision, and adds a touch of glamour, with jewelled tutus for the swans and lavish lace detail for the Spanish Princess. New set designs from Daniel Ostling are equally stunning, from the sturdy palace gardens to the sparse and eerie forest.

In the program notes, Hallberg says this production takes a historical masterpiece into the future. Yet even with a few new features, it is hard to see it as anything but a relic of the past, especially when The Australian Ballet’s audiences have a series of bolder versions with which to compare it. Take, for example, Graeme Murphy’s radical reinterpretation, drawing inspiration from the love triangle between Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles or Gideon Obarzanek’s postmodernist take on the classic as part of the Infinity triple bill.

While this rendition is perhaps limited in its ability to drive the company’s future, long-term subscribers will undoubtedly love it.

Swan Lake

The Australian Ballet with Orchestra Victoria

State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne

Choreography: Originally produced by Anne Woolliams after Marius Petipa, additional choreography Ray Powell

Director: David Hallberg

Guest Repetiteur: Mark Kay

Dramaturgy and additional choreography: Lucas Jervies

Music: Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Costume design: Mara Blumenfeld

Set design: Daniel Ostling

Lighting design: T J Gerckens

Swan Lake will be performed at the Arts Centre, Melbourne until 30 September 2023, with a livestream on 29 September, before touring to Adelaide from 7–14 October, Brisbane from 24–28 October and Sydney from 1–20 December.