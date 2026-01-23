A History Comedy Show review: an entertaining FRINGE WORLD three-hander

In 2024, Chortle referred to A History Comedy Show as being ‘one of the most important shows at this year’s Fringe,’ and Fest Mag described it as ‘dripping with erudite genius’. These publicity quotes, which appear alongside the show’s synopsis, hint at paradigm-shifting comedy that lures attendees in with the promise of historical hilarity – but this show is far more accessible than it sounds.

Don’t go into A History Comedy Show with unrealistic expectations. It is not academically challenging, nor is it polished to perfection. However, it is a fun way to spend an hour after a couple of drinks.

You don’t have to be a history buff to understand the jokes, nor is your world view likely to be challenged by the subject matter.Despite a slight disparity between the show’s marketing and its general reality, A History Comedy Show is entertaining enough for its audience to forgive any potential subversions of expectation.

A History Comedy Show: relaxed banter

Raul Kohli opens with relaxed audience banter that revolves around his hometown, Newcastle upon Tyne. From anti-slavery history to Hadrian’s infamous wall, Kohli’s observational commentary is witty and unpretentious. He makes playful fun of cultural norms, underlining underlying assumptions within various contexts, including his own heritage.

Kohli’s standup carries the bulk of the show, balancing rehearsed material with impromptu audience interactions. Quick-witted enough to veer in any verbal direction, Kohli’s humour centres systemic racism without punching down. His geographically customised set includes nods to Perth’s own history alongside a mish-mash of cultural commentary and anecdotal storytelling.

The show’s pacing fluctuates between streamlined and tangential, sometimes feeling more like an informal Q&A session than a well-rehearsed comedy set. Some improvised banter leans heavily on audience participation to build momentum, but Kohli’s extensive preamble does eventually lead to the program’s promised standup from the perspective of historical figures.

A History Comedy Show: Rauli Kohli’s comedy carries the show

Paul Savage is rambling, irreverent, and slightly repetitive as Jesus of Nazareth, eliciting belly laughs through his unique take on this well-known figure. He wears a golden crown, a red sash, and a pair of old sneakers to augment hilarity through visual juxtaposition.

Jacky Ng – as the first Prime Minister of Singapore – delivers an understated, well-rehearsed monologue replete with political nuance. His punchlines land smoothly, especially among audience members with a rudimentary knowledge of Singaporean history. Even without context, Ng’s irony-flavoured embodiment of Lee Kuan Yew amuses the audience as intended.

These pseudo-historical cameos are icing on the cake more than the meal itself, with the majority of the show being carried by Kohli’s comedic flow.

A History Comedy Show combines a novel premise with a mix of pre-prepared and improvised material to bring casual lighthearted fun to your FRINGE WORLD afternoon.

A History Comedy Show is rated M and showing at Perth’s FRINGE WORLD from 22 January to 15 February 2026.

Also on ArtsHub: Getting cultural representation right



Cultural representation in theatre is essential. It reflects our Australian identity, offers a vital platform for marginalised communities, and is profoundly enriching for audiences. But accurate, respectful and ethical representation is also important.



Theatre practitioners must know how to appropriately incorporate the features and elements of other cultures meaningfully in their work. Without this, the representation becomes superficial, which risks alienating audiences and further marginalising – or even insulting – vulnerable communities.



So what can be done to get cultural representation right? What do theatre professionals need to consider when using elements of different cultures, what power dynamics are present in cross-cultural productions, and how can we move beyond surface-level diversity to engage deeply with other cultures?

Discover more screen, games and arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.