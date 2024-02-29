Music review: Mona Sessions, Moma Foma

‘Geez, you’re a really subdued crowd,’ said Kutcha Edwards, partway through his set. Instrumental improvisation with Edwards’ haunting lyrics accompanied by the Australian Art Orchestra appeared to have entranced the crowd attending the Mona Sessions. Held on the lawns outside of the Mona (Museum of Old and New Art) gallery, the concert was part of the Moma Foma festival. There will be different musical acts until the festival’s ending on Sunday 3 March.

A few hours earlier in this session (23 February), Melbourne band Koi Kingdom opened the proceedings. The three-piece – featuring Marcos Villalta (guitar), Cheryl Durongpisitkul (saxophone) and Stephen Hornby (bass) – played smooth jazz as the audience stretched on beanbags in the warm afternoon sun. Throughout their long hypnotic compositions, there was a feeling of humour and spontaneity. The trio’s strength lies in how they listen and play responsively.

Durongpisitkul was captivating on the saxophone. Whenever her expression became free-ranging and expansive, Villalta and Hornby provided a steady undertow. Perhaps, it was here when the crowd’s gentle stupefaction began. At least for the adults. Children ran amok in the large bronze artwork, Girls Rule created by US artist Tom Otterness. They scampered up the seven-metre tall sculptural playground, before zipping down one of its many slides.

The Shruti Sessions were next on stage. Ten musicians sat in a semicircle. They are a brand new ensemble of celebrated musicians from India and Australia. They have come together as part of an intensive musical residency, with the intention of workshopping and sharing knowledge. Sukanya “Anandi” Bhattacharya’s vocals soared into the open air while Sadiq Khan (dholak), Jeff Lang (guitar), Zakir Khan (khartal) and Luke Plumb (mandolin) provided instrumental backing. Debashish Bhattacharya demonstrated why he is considered one of the world’s greatest slide guitarists.

Dusk had fallen by the time Kutcha Edwards and the Australian Art Orchestra took to the stage to premiere Wuigada – Gagada (To Sing – Loud). The pairing was extraordinary. Edwards sang his best-known works, including ‘Singing Up Country’, ‘Mother Tongue’ and ‘We Sing’, while accompanied by Aaron Choulai (Fender Rhodes), Eugene Ball (trumpet), Lawrence Folvig (guitar), Ryan Williams (recorders), Sofia Carbonara (vibraphone), Helen Svoboda (double bass) and Kyrie Anderson (drums). At one point, as the orchestra played an extended loop, Edwards said to the crowd with delight and awe: ‘You know that’s improv, don’t you?’

The final act on stage was Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai, back in Australia for the first time in six years. The crowd were on their feet ready for the thunderous, panoramic sound, swaying and stamping, shaking off the last vestiges of a hypnotic trance. It proved to be the perfect bookend to the sweeping variety of music showcased.

Mogwai, Kutcha Edwards and the Australia Art Orchestra, The Shruti Sessions, Koi Kingdom performed on 23 February 2024 as part of Mona Sessions for Mona Foma Festival.