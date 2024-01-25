Podcast news: Jennifer Higgie delves into the stories behind artworks

News

International art writer, Jennifer Higgie hosts the National Gallery of Australia's inaugural podcast.
25 Jan 2024
Jennifer Higgie.

Jennifer Higgie, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, 2023. Image: Supplied.

Podcasts are hardly new and yet they continue to grow in popularity, confirmed by the constant roll-out of new listening options. This week alone, both the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) and State Library Victoria (SLV) announced new podcast series.

The State Library Victoria’s new six-part podcast series is called The Chapters, and steps listeners through a motley crew of Victorian trailblazers and intriguing characters across the decades.

Equally intriguing, Artists’ Artists, the NGA’s podcast series, is hosted by Jennifer Higgie, an Australian writer and the former editor of the London-based arts magazine, frieze. It uses the Gallery’s phenomenal collection as a starting point for conversations with celebrated contemporary artists, including Julie Rrap, Danie MellorBridget RileyJanet Laurence and Albert Yonathan Setyawan.

The five-part series aims to build a casual familiarity with artworks selected by these artists – some considered national treasures and others who are lesser known. And, like any good podcast, Higgie delves into the personal lives of the artists and the stories that sit behind the artworks.

‘It has been a joy to interview these extraordinary artists for the National Gallery’s new podcast,’ Higgie says. ‘Their selection of works of art from the national collection is illuminating, insightful and gripping. I’ve learned so much from them and I’m sure you will too.’

Listen to Artists’ Artists

Episode One: Julie Rrap
In this episode, Rrap discusses works of art by Sol Wiener, Sarah Lucas, Tracey Moffatt and Yukultji Napangati.

Episode Two: Danie Mellor
In this episode, Mellor speaks about works of art by John Mawurndjul AM, Sidney Nolan, Margaret Preston and Anselm Kiefer.

Episode Three: Bridget Riley
In this episode Riley speaks about her own work, and works of art by Jackson Pollock, Howard Taylor and Georges Seurat.

Episode Four: Janet Laurence
In this episode, Laurence talks about works of art by Eva Hesse, Robert Smithson, Rosalie Gascoigne and Nyapanyapa Yunupingu.

Episode Five: Albert Yonathan Setyawan
In this episode, Setyawan discusses works of art by Giorgio Morandi, Lucie Rie, Wolfgang Laib and Agnes Martin.

Artists’ Artists is available to stream now. Higgie is also the presenter of Bow Down, a podcast about women in art history.



