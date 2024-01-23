News

State Library Victoria starts a new chapter

State Library Victoria has a new podcast highlighting free spirits, heroes and pioneers.
23 Jan 2024
Thuy On
State Library Victoria. The Chapters. Image is a woman in driver's gear at the steering wheel of an old car in a black and white shot.

Alice Anderson, who opened Australia’s first women’s garage in 1918. Photo: Supplied.

On Wednesday 24 January 2024 the State Library Victoria (SLV) will release a new six-part podcast series called The Chapters, which stars a motley crew of Victorian trailblazers and intriguing characters across the decades.

Produced in-house at the State Library’s own studio, The Chapters includes tales about a feminist hero, a bohemian artist admired by Salvador Dalí and a documentary photographer who captured impoverished social conditions in 1960s inner Melbourne.

Its first instalment explores the life of Alice Anderson, who at 22 founded Australia’s first all-female motor garage in Kew in 1918. The service offered mechanical repairs, petrol sales, driving tuition and a chauffeur service – all by women for women.

Anderson was a pioneer whose practical acumen and fearlessness made her a role model for women in the early 20th century. The story of this little-known historical figure was made possible by the research work of librarian Sarah Matthews.

Read: Literary speed dating: swipe left or right?

Other episodes in The Chapters will introduce listeners to:

  • battlers and survivors on the streets of Depression-era Melbourne with librarian, Kylie Best
  • Fanny Finch, a businesswoman, single mother and the first known woman to vote in an Australian election in 1856, with librarian Ana Maria-Traian
  • Vali Myers, a Melbourne artist, muse, dancer who carved out a post-war career in Paris and New York, with librarian Fiona Jeffrey
  • social realism photographer Alan K Jordan, who was also a pioneer in public policy about Victoria’s homeless, with librarian Susan Long, and
  • E W Cole, who created an astonishing book arcade in 19th century Melbourne, with librarian Jodi Kok.

The Chapters: Turn the pages of Victoria’s vibrant history.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

