State Library Victoria starts a new chapter

On Wednesday 24 January 2024 the State Library Victoria (SLV) will release a new six-part podcast series called The Chapters, which stars a motley crew of Victorian trailblazers and intriguing characters across the decades.

Produced in-house at the State Library’s own studio, The Chapters includes tales about a feminist hero, a bohemian artist admired by Salvador Dalí and a documentary photographer who captured impoverished social conditions in 1960s inner Melbourne.

Its first instalment explores the life of Alice Anderson, who at 22 founded Australia’s first all-female motor garage in Kew in 1918. The service offered mechanical repairs, petrol sales, driving tuition and a chauffeur service – all by women for women.

Anderson was a pioneer whose practical acumen and fearlessness made her a role model for women in the early 20th century. The story of this little-known historical figure was made possible by the research work of librarian Sarah Matthews.

Other episodes in The Chapters will introduce listeners to:

battlers and survivors on the streets of Depression-era Melbourne with librarian, Kylie Best

Fanny Finch, a businesswoman, single mother and the first known woman to vote in an Australian election in 1856, with librarian Ana Maria-Traian

Vali Myers, a Melbourne artist, muse, dancer who carved out a post-war career in Paris and New York, with librarian Fiona Jeffrey

social realism photographer Alan K Jordan, who was also a pioneer in public policy about Victoria’s homeless, with librarian Susan Long, and

E W Cole, who created an astonishing book arcade in 19th century Melbourne, with librarian Jodi Kok.

The Chapters: Turn the pages of Victoria’s vibrant history.