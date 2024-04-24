Artist hopes to generate awareness and ‘release emotions’ this Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month

This May, Queensland artist Jessica Nothdurft is marking Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month with a sensitivity and preciousness that reflects the initiative’s three and a half decades of awareness building and advocacy.

Displayed through Meanjin/Brisbane’s Artisan Machinery Street window gallery will be her exhibition, Silly Girl, comprising a series of bronze vignettes.

The emerging painter and jeweller tells ArtsHub, ‘My work is about my life. [It] explores the profound emotions within the complex dynamics of domestic violence… Crouched figures, battered housewives and lactating breasts are other features that recur within my art.’

A time of political reform

The artist was only two years old when the inaugural National Domestic Violence Awareness Month occurred in the US in October 1987. Although legislation to protect women from their violent partners was introduced during the 1980s, the issue remains salient today.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare states that in 2021-22, one in six women experienced violence from a current or previous cohabiting partner.

Despite its prevalence, the representation of domestic violence within the museum and galleries sector worldwide is limited in both historical and contemporary contexts.

Cuban-born artist Ana Mendieta, known for her “earth body” artworks in the 70s, staged performances that recreated accounts of attacks on women, with some investigating her body as a site of violence.

While Mendieta did not specifically explore domestic or family violence in her practice, speculation has long surrounded her untimely death in 1985 at the age of 36, after a dispute with her partner and fellow artist, Carl Andre.

Similarly evocative is Nan one month after being battered (1984) by US photographer Nan Goldin. The documentary photograph features in her book, The Ballad of Sexual Dependency.

Goldin took the self-portrait while recovering from surgery following the injuries sustained by an attack from her intimate partner.

A personal perspective

In contrast to some forbears dealing with sexual violence, Nothdurft says her artworks ‘don’t need to be explicit, you can read between the lines’.

She continues, ‘I don’t need to portray violence – it doesn’t serve me. I deliberately paint in a faux-naïf style… [and] I often include a young girl named Boof; she is my vulnerable inner child.’

In Silly Girl, Boof appears imprisoned in a small cage and she is augmented with the artist’s own hair.

Another figure is depicted on all fours with its head lowered. This gesture of submission could attract innumerable interpretations, from begging to being in prayer. Among the most striking sculptures is a headless skeletal figure casting the shadow of a black dog.

Nothdurft expresses a desire to create greater awareness about domestic and family violence, through sharing her ‘past experiences and the multitude of emotions’.

‘I hope my work can help people feel something, or maybe release something,’ says Nothdurft.

This thread has also been picked up by other artists.

In 2022, celebrated Australian painter Wendy Sharpe set herself the task of humanising 52 victims murdered by their intimate partners in the previous year through the series, Her Shoes.

In 2023, internationally renowned street artist Banksy depicted a battered housewife heroically disposing of her husband in the English coastal town of Margate.

However, it is the honesty and humility in Nothdurft’s autobiographical artworks that may resonate with survivors of domestic and family violence.

A curatorial vision

Curator of the exhibition and former Creative co-Director of Artisan, Cassandra Lehman, tells ArtsHub, ‘I think Jessica’s really brave.’

Lehman elaborates by saying that when a woman reveals that she has been ‘a recipient of domestic violence’, she is ‘automatically naming’ her perpetrator.

She also believes survivors may relate to ‘all the things Jessica talks about’, including being ‘infantilised, trivialised… humiliated [and] degraded’.

‘This is a jeweller,’ Lehman says of Nothdurft.

‘These are small, intimate pieces of bronze. Bronze is permanent [and] these stories never leave you,’ she continues.

‘Silly Girl’ by Jessica Nothdurft at Artisan’s Machinery Street Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

The artist is particularly drawn to the ‘cautious and trepidatious’ line work, which ‘illustrate[s the] girls [as] fragile and delicate’, she adds.

‘They have a little bit of humour, but they’re also very dark,’ says Lehman, describing the Machinery Street window as ‘the perfect place to have a clever debate’, because it exposes the artworks to people who may not frequent galleries.

‘It’s about women, it’s about children, it’s about men… it’s about all the genders – everybody,’ Lehman says. ‘It’s about people refusing to see what is right in front of them. It’s about people afraid to address it.’

Is Silly Girl confronting and may it distress some viewers?

Lehman says, ‘It depends on your experience … and that’s not what I am trying to protect people from either. I also don’t believe that art is a whack over the head with a big stick.

‘[The exhibition] is a slow and gentle invitation… It’s a dance between the viewer and the work,’ concludes Lehman.

Silly Girl is at Artisan’s Machinery Street window until 8 June 2024.