Writing doesn’t deliver a living wage says new Australia Council report

Despite writing being an essential component of our culture and a significant contributor to the economy, the average annual income for an Australian author is only $18,200.

Consequently, many authors rely on multiple sources of income to make ends meet, significantly reducing the amount of time they can dedicate to their writing.

These and other findings have been revealed in a new report released by the Australia Council for the Arts this week.

The 2022 National Survey of Australian Book Authors, conducted by Paul Crosby, David Throsby and Jan Zwar from Macquarie University, illuminates the many challenges faced by Australian writers across a variety of forms and genres.

Among its key findings, the survey shows that the average annual income of practising authors is only $18,200 – a slight increase from $14,630 (adjusting for inflation) since the last such survey was conducted in 2015.

Poets and authors of literary fiction fare worse than writers of genre fiction and children’s fiction, with annual incomes from practising as an author ranging between $5700 a year (poetry) and $26,800 (children’s books).

Supported by funding from the Australia Council and the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund, the survey reveals that two-fifths of authors rely on the income of their partner to make ends meet; two-fifths also rely on income from a job that is unrelated to being an author.

Given the need to generate income from other sources, writers typically spend only around half their working time producing original work, demonstrating a potential loss of Australian stories.

Commenting on the survey’s findings, Miles Franklin Literary Award-winning Australian author Melissa Lucashenko said: ‘My life as a writer has far exceeded any dreams I might have had as a 20-year-old housepainter who wrote a novel about underclass life in Logan City. The only thing writing hasn’t done in 30 years is paid me a living wage.

‘For the first two decades of writing my partner’s income subsidised my writing. Then we divorced and I became a single parent. Physical disability forced me to drive Uber; I also worked with women leaving prison to re-establish themselves. Writing went by the wayside, for the most part.

‘This new research shows that my story is, sadly, all too common. Even as a writer who has won or been shortlisted for about 15 Australian literary prizes I was at the time unable to both write and put petrol in my car,’ she continued.

‘Writing is an industry, and a culturally important one. Australian stories and voices are critical to who we are, to our sense of belonging to each other, and thus to our democracy,’ Lucashenko said.

Read: Recognise Artists as Workers petition gains over 5800 signatures

The Australian Society of Authors (ASA) has welcomed the research.

ASA CEO Olivia Lanchester said: ‘This research is fundamental to informing the advocacy work of the ASA and elucidates why the ASA is calling for better investment in our authors and better government policies to make writing careers possible. If we care about Australian stories and Australian education, then we must care about the individuals who labour to create that work.

‘As in 2015, average incomes from practising as an author are again well below the poverty line in Australia. While we await the new National Cultural Policy, we must bear in mind that the Australian books we see in bookstores, in libraries, in schools and adapted for the stage and screen cannot be taken for granted. We are grateful to the Australia Council for the Arts and Copyright Agency for funding this critical research,’ Lanchester said.

Wenona Byrne, Australia Council Head of Literature, noted that Australian authors help shape the nation’s cultural story and imagination.

‘We hope this research will help to shed light on the circumstances book authors in Australia face, and support efforts to foster the growth and sustainability of Australian literature,’ she said.

The report has been released as the Federal Government prepares its National Cultural Policy, which is expected to be launched sometime in December.

More information about the 2022 National Survey of Australian Book Authors is available on the Australia Council website, including the summary and full report.