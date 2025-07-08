Mushroom Murder Trial: the TV series, documentary, panel discussion and book

As reported in our sister publication, ScreenHub, Erin Patterson’s mushroom murder trial is currently being adapted for the screen in a new ABC series to be called Toxic. As ScreenHub‘s writer Silvi Vann-Wall says, the collaboration between screenwriter Elise McCredi and creator Tony Ayres “promises to ‘go beyond’ the tabloid headlines on the Mushroom Murder Trial“.

“True stories ask storytellers to probe the complexities of human behaviour,” says Ayres. ‘It’s both a challenge and a responsibility to go beyond the surface – to reveal, not just sensationalise.”

Read: Reminder of at-height risks following theatre worker’s death after fall

Channel Nine is also bringing out a documentary called Murder by Mushroom, which was filmed during the trial and includes a profile analysis of Patterson, while Channel Seven will be hosting a 7News Spotlight special that will bring together an expert panel including a criminal barrister, a forensic psychologist, a former detective and a reporter to discuss the trial, as well as Patterson’s motive and planning.

Mushroom Murder Trial: in literature

Also joining the fray will be an upcoming non-fiction book to be published by Allen & Unwin called The Mushroom Murders: A family lunch. Three deaths. What really happened? by Greg Haddrick, a screenwriter and film/TV producer.

The book will explore the trial that resulted in Patterson’s conviction of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and will include material not previously published. Patterson was this week (Monday 7 July) convicted of the murder of her former in-laws Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather, and attempting to murder Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson after she served them a meal of Beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms in July 2023.

The casting and release details for ABC’s Toxic are yet to be announced, Murder by Mushroom premieres on Tuesday 8 July at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now, 7News Spotlight will be on 13 July at 8.30pm. The Mushroom Murders is slated for publication in November 2025.