News

 > News

Where to see Patricia Piccinini’s Skywhales in 2025

The second national tour of Patricia Piccinini’s incredible Skywhale balloons, has been announced.
10 Feb 2025 11:22
ArtsHub
Two surreal animal shaped hot air balloons with people in park watching. Skywhales

Visual Arts

Patricia Piccinini, ‘Skywhale’, 2013 and ‘Skywhalepapa’, 2020. Image: Copyright Patricia Piccinini.

Share Icon

Following the success of the 2022/23 National Gallery Touring Event, Skwhales: Every Heart Sings – which saw Patricia Piccinini’s incredible hyperreal hot-air balloon sculptures visit communities across the country, from Mparntwe/Alice Springs to Gimuy/Cairns – the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) has announced the dates and venues for a second national tour.

Dr Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery says: “From the rolling golden plains of Goulburn to the tropics of Townsville, people across the nation will be able to see the Skywhales soar over iconic Australian landscapes.

“The Skywhales have become a part of our country’s contemporary culture… We can connect with all Australians and elevate the role art can play in our lives,” Mitzevich continues.

Kicking off on Gundungurra Country/Goulburn, in regional NSW next week, Piccinini’s beloved Skywhale and Skywhalepapa will take flight at dawn, weather permitting.

The Skywhales will then journey to Bunurong Country/Mornington Peninsula (Vic), Kabi Kabi and Jinibara County/Caloundra (Qld), Gurrumbilbarra Wulgurukaba Country/Townsville (Qld) and, in a first, Western Australia, visiting Menang Noongar Country/Albany and Ballardong Noongar Country/Northam.

What to expect

The Gallery explains: “Skywhales Across Australia offers a unique 90-minute experience in the early hours of the morning where audiences can witness the magic of the Skywhales at sunrise. The slow inflation of the balloons, with cold air, then hot, allows the sculptures to rise from the ground and come to life. When fully inflated, and with weather permitting, they take to the skies together.”

Piccinin explains: “One of the best – and worst – things about this project is that we can only fly if nature allows us. We have to have the perfect conditions; it’s one of the few situations in life when human beings can’t force the world into giving us what we want. But when nature does allow it, it is all the more wonderful.”

Read: Patricia Piccinini on running an ARI

She continues, “The Skywhales float into our lives to make us smile and think.  Remember to look up. Among the amazing creatures that fill the sky, one day you might just see a Skywhale too.”

Piccinini calls on communities to engage with them creatively and with a sense of wonder and care.

Skywhales Across Australia 2024-25 program:

  • Goulburn Regional Art Gallery NSW, Gundungurra Country – 22 February 2025
  • Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery Vic, Bunurong Country – 12 April 2025
  • Horizon/Caloundra Regional Gallery Sunshine Coast Qld, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country – 4 May 2025
  • City of Albany WA, Menang Noongar Country – 17 May 2025
  • Shire of Northam WA, Ballardong Noongar Country – 31 May 2025
  • North Australian Festival of Arts Townsville Qld, Gurrumbilbarra Wulgurukaba Country – September/October 2025

Further information about the tour.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

A photograph by Ian Wood capturing a badger in an urban setting, illuminated by the street lamp, looking at a graffiti badger holding pistols on the wall.
News

Opportunities and awards

Fringe commissions, literary travel fund, plus CAT Studio Residents announced, plus finalists of Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence.

Celina Lei
creative arts university electives: a young man pictured drawing an eye in charcoal on paper, sitting at a desk with a desk easel propping up his work.
Features

Could every university student benefit from a creative arts elective?

More than 'just a bit of fun', evidence suggests creative arts electives for any undergraduate student – regardless of discipline…

Jo Pickup
Two first nations women standing in front of a painting. Aboriginal art.
News

APY Art Centre Collective vindicated, but calls for wider sector inquiry

APY Art Centre Collective has been cleared of any wrongdoing via creative interference, but says the two-year ordeal demonstrates a…

Gina Fairley
Artist Khaled Sabsabi (right, a middle-aged man wearing all black) and curator Michael Dagostino (left, a middle-aged man with long gray hair wearing all black) for the 2026 Venice Biennale. They are standing at the corner of a graffitied shopfront.
News

Who is representing Australia at the 2026 Venice Biennale?

Artist Khaled Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino will take charge of the Australian Pavilion at the 2026 Venice Biennale.

Celina Lei
Woman with brown hair holding up phone with picture of eyes. Arts news.
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep you eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login