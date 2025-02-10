Where to see Patricia Piccinini’s Skywhales in 2025

Following the success of the 2022/23 National Gallery Touring Event, Skwhales: Every Heart Sings – which saw Patricia Piccinini’s incredible hyperreal hot-air balloon sculptures visit communities across the country, from Mparntwe/Alice Springs to Gimuy/Cairns – the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) has announced the dates and venues for a second national tour.

Dr Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery says: “From the rolling golden plains of Goulburn to the tropics of Townsville, people across the nation will be able to see the Skywhales soar over iconic Australian landscapes.

“The Skywhales have become a part of our country’s contemporary culture… We can connect with all Australians and elevate the role art can play in our lives,” Mitzevich continues.

Kicking off on Gundungurra Country/Goulburn, in regional NSW next week, Piccinini’s beloved Skywhale and Skywhalepapa will take flight at dawn, weather permitting.

The Skywhales will then journey to Bunurong Country/Mornington Peninsula (Vic), Kabi Kabi and Jinibara County/Caloundra (Qld), Gurrumbilbarra Wulgurukaba Country/Townsville (Qld) and, in a first, Western Australia, visiting Menang Noongar Country/Albany and Ballardong Noongar Country/Northam.

What to expect

The Gallery explains: “Skywhales Across Australia offers a unique 90-minute experience in the early hours of the morning where audiences can witness the magic of the Skywhales at sunrise. The slow inflation of the balloons, with cold air, then hot, allows the sculptures to rise from the ground and come to life. When fully inflated, and with weather permitting, they take to the skies together.”

Piccinin explains: “One of the best – and worst – things about this project is that we can only fly if nature allows us. We have to have the perfect conditions; it’s one of the few situations in life when human beings can’t force the world into giving us what we want. But when nature does allow it, it is all the more wonderful.”

She continues, “The Skywhales float into our lives to make us smile and think. Remember to look up. Among the amazing creatures that fill the sky, one day you might just see a Skywhale too.”

Piccinini calls on communities to engage with them creatively and with a sense of wonder and care.

Skywhales Across Australia 2024-25 program:

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery NSW, Gundungurra Country – 22 February 2025

Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery Vic, Bunurong Country – 12 April 2025

Horizon/Caloundra Regional Gallery Sunshine Coast Qld, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country – 4 May 2025

City of Albany WA, Menang Noongar Country – 17 May 2025

Shire of Northam WA, Ballardong Noongar Country – 31 May 2025

North Australian Festival of Arts Townsville Qld, Gurrumbilbarra Wulgurukaba Country – September/October 2025

