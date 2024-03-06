What’s new at BIGSOUND 2024

Today (6 March), Brisbane’s annual live event and the southern hemisphere’s largest music industry platform, BIGSOUND, has announced new Music Programmers for this year’s iteration.

Running from 3-6 September, BIGSOUND will welcome Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne as Music Programmers for the 23rd event.

O’Shaughnessy is a senior booking agent who works with Australia’s largest independent agency, Select Music. She works with a stellar roster of artists from Australia, New Zealand, the US and Europe. On her appointment to the role, O’Shaughnessy says: ‘I am incredibly honoured to join the BIGSOUND team as co-Programmer. BIGSOUND is a highlight for me every year, not only as a networking opportunity, but also as a vital platform for acts to grow their teams locally and internationally.

’Together with Katie and the wider team at BIGSOUND, I am eager to create unforgettable experiences and help artists build meaningful connections. With so many traditional routes for artists to break through falling away, it’s more important than ever to ensure we create new pathways and reimagine how we can platform artists in the future.’

Rynne is also a senior booking agent at Village Sounds, a Sydney-based agency under the Secret Sounds Group umbrella, which oversees festivals including Splendour In The Grass and Harvey Rock. She says: ‘As an agent, BIGSOUND has always been an event that I’ve looked forward to as a way to connect with great talent. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver that same platform to the incredible artists we have across Australia.

’As a proud Queenslander I’d be reticent to not mention the role that the Brisbane music scene and Fortitude Valley venues played in my early years as a music lover also, so taking on this role means a great deal to me both personally and professionally, and I can’t wait to get stuck into the submissions alongside my favourite person in the music industry.’

Alongside the Music Programmer announcements, BIGSOUND 2024 artists applications have officially opened. Diverse acts of all genres, from musicians who are emerging or established, signed or unsigned, are welcome.

Those whose careers have taken off since performing on the stages of BIGSOUND include Thelma Plum, Flume, Tones and I, Rufus du Sol, Courtney Barnett, The Jungle Giants and more.

BIGSOUND 2024 runs from 3-6 September in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane. Check out the full program.