Walk with Little Amal

Adelaide Festival has announced 'The Walk' will come Australia, featuring the street puppet 'Little Amal'.
23 Jan 2024
Giant street puppet with girl. Little Amal, Adelaide Festival.

Visual Arts

Image: Amal – Folkestone © The Walk Productions and Igor Emerich.

Announced today (23 January), the Australian debut of Little Amal will surely be a highlight of Adelaide Festival this year. Funded by the South Australian Government and a number of individual patrons, Little Amal is a 3.5-metre tall puppet of a 10-year old Syrian refugee girl, created by Handspring Puppet Company to engage with everyday audiences worldwide.

Little Amal began her journey in The Walk in 2021, walking from the Syria-Türkiye border to the UK. Next, she will visit Adelaide.

Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival Ruth Mackenzie CBE said in today’s announcement: ‘Little Amal‘s remarkable journey brings into focus the heartbreaking stories of children escaping the horrors of war, violence and persecution. In welcoming her to Adelaide Festival, we do not just celebrate transformative art, but also recognise its potential as a force for positive change.’

Over $1.4 million has been raised since Little Amal started her journey, through the Choose Love Amal Fund. The puppet has become ‘a global symbol of human rights,’ say Festival organisers. She has visited 90 cities and been seen and appreciated by around two million people.

Artistic Director of The Walk, Amir Nizar Zuabi, said in a formal statement: ‘There is something in the act of welcoming a stranger; it redefines not only them, but also us, and we eagerly anticipate sharing this experience with Adelaide during Amal’s inaugural visit to Australia. I think that’s part of what we’re trying to create when walking into places that have a beautiful, complicated, defining history.

‘Amal, a symbol of millions of children, transforms a simple walk into a deeply meaningful act. As a community breathes together and walks alongside Amal on the streets, it becomes an expression of unity and shared humanity,’ Zuabi continued.

Giant puppet in the streets with musicians

Read: Why Adelaide Festival is committed to amplifying First Nations voices

Little Amal is produced by The Walk Productions, producers David Lan and Tracey Seaward, and artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi, in association with Handspring Puppet Company. The Walk 2021 was a co-production with Good Chance Theatre.

Adelaide Festival 2024 will be held from 1-17 March.

ArtsHub

