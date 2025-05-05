News

Votes open for favourite classical piano pieces

The ABC Classic 100 in concert is now open for public nominations.
5 May 2025 14:38
Thuy On
A sideways photo of a piano.

Photo: Ebuen Clemente Jr, Unsplash.

Music lovers are invited to nominate their favourite pieces for this year’s Classic 100 in concert, with 2025 showcasing works on the piano.

Cast your votes via the ABC Classic 100 website before 1pm AEST on Monday, 2 June, then tune in to hear the countdown of Australia’s 100 favourite piano pieces from 10am AEST on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June on ABC Classic and the ABC listen app.   

Following the nationwide vote, audiences can continue to celebrate Australia’s favourite piano pieces live with the return of the Classic 100 in Concert. Hosted by Dr Megan Burslem and Jeremy Fernandez, the event will premiere on Saturday 21 June at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview. 

Led by Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s Principal Conductor in Residence and Creative Director Benjamin Northey, the Classic 100 in Concert will showcase some of the most beloved piano classics, performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Pianist and host of ABC’s The Piano, Andrea Lam, will join a line-up of guests. The full program and artists will be announced once the votes are counted. 

Read: A telling snapshot from inside the music industry

Listen to ABC Classic on the radio, stream online or via the ABC listen app, and connect via Instagram and Facebook.   

About the ABC Classic 100   

Now in its 24th year, ABC’s Classic 100 every year asks audiences to nominate their favourite pieces in a particular category, counting down the results across a weekend in June.    

Head to the ABC Classic 100 website for more information on this year’s countdown and the Classic 100 in Concert. 

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

