Votes open for favourite classical piano pieces

Music lovers are invited to nominate their favourite pieces for this year’s Classic 100 in concert, with 2025 showcasing works on the piano.

Cast your votes via the ABC Classic 100 website before 1pm AEST on Monday, 2 June, then tune in to hear the countdown of Australia’s 100 favourite piano pieces from 10am AEST on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June on ABC Classic and the ABC listen app.

Following the nationwide vote, audiences can continue to celebrate Australia’s favourite piano pieces live with the return of the Classic 100 in Concert. Hosted by Dr Megan Burslem and Jeremy Fernandez, the event will premiere on Saturday 21 June at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Led by Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s Principal Conductor in Residence and Creative Director Benjamin Northey, the Classic 100 in Concert will showcase some of the most beloved piano classics, performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Pianist and host of ABC’s The Piano, Andrea Lam, will join a line-up of guests. The full program and artists will be announced once the votes are counted.

Listen to ABC Classic on the radio, stream online or via the ABC listen app

About the ABC Classic 100

Now in its 24th year, ABC’s Classic 100 every year asks audiences to nominate their favourite pieces in a particular category, counting down the results across a weekend in June.

Head to the ABC Classic 100 website for more information on this year’s countdown and the Classic 100 in Concert.