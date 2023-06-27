Vale Simon Crean

The sudden death of former Federal Arts Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Simon Crean, has shocked and saddened the arts sector.

Crean died in Berlin on Sunday (25 June) shortly after completing his morning’s exercise. He was 74.

‘The most loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he extended that same love and devotion to his many friends, community and to our nation,’ his family said in a statement.

Crean is remembered as principled, passionate and committed to the rights of workers; one of his greatest moments came as Leader of the Opposition when he took a bold stance against Australia’s involvement in the US-led war against Iraq – a position that was subsequently vindicated despite his argument being condemned as ‘insubstantial’ at the time.

‘This war is wrong. Australia should not be in it. Saddam Hussein is a brutal dictator, Iraq must be disarmed but this is not the way to do it,’ Crean said in a parliamentary speech.

Responding to the claim of ‘weapons of mass destruction’ held by Iraq – a claim later shown to be a lie, but the justification on which the entire war depended – Crean told then Prime Minister Howard: ‘You have breached the trust that exists between a nation and its leader.’

In a statement released on Sunday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Crean, saying: ‘Simon was a great servant of the Labor Party and of the broader labour movement. Above all he was a thoroughly decent human being who was kind, generous and always of good humour. This brought him respect across the political spectrum… The hearts of all of us in the Labor family go out to Simon’s beloved wife Carole and to all of his family and thousands of friends.’

A history of service

First elected to Federal Parliament in 1990 following time in the union movement, Crean went straight to the front bench, serving as Minister for Science and Technology under Prime Minister Bob Hawke and later as Minister for Primary Industries and Energy, a portfolio he maintained after Paul Keating became Prime Minister.

Later, Crean served as Leader of the Opposition from November 2001 to December 2003, after Labor was defeated at the polls for a third time by the Coalition led by Prime Minister John Howard.

He was rolled by his party and replaced by Mark Latham as Opposition Leader in 2003 after Kim Beazley challenged unsuccessfully for the leadership. Latham now sits in the NSW Upper House as a member of One Nation.

After Labor was returned to power in 2007, Crean served as Minister for Trade under the first Kevin Rudd prime ministership and later, under Prime Minister Julia Gillard, as Minister for the Arts – playing a key role in the development of 2013’s national cultural strategy, Creative Australia, a $235 million vision and strategy to place arts and culture at the centre of modern Australian life.

After leaving politics Crean served in a number of roles, including as Chair of McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery, a position he took up in April 2022 having joined the Board in May 2021.

McClelland Director, Lisa Byrne, said Crean had made an enormous contribution during his service to McClelland, through his wisdom, energy and experience.

‘Simon Crean was a leading figure in the political, industrial and cultural life of Australia for many decades,’ she said in a statement.

‘As a former Federal Arts Minister, he brought to the McClelland Board an unparalleled mix of expertise in industry, politics and the arts. He was instrumental in the development of the Creative Nation policy, which informed the new Creative Australia policy,’ Byrne continued.

‘In his own words: “I’ve long held a passion for the arts. It’s not just the enjoyment they bring, I see the artist as central to us as a nation and to securing its future”. Mr Crean joined us in our 50th anniversary year helping McClelland celebrate this important milestone, and in the ongoing development of McClelland as Australia’s pre-eminent sculpture park and gallery.

‘We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Carole, family and friends,’ Byrne concluded.

Taking Australian stories to the world

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) also acknowledged Crean’s death, noting that he was a co-Chair of SPA’s Screen Export Council (SEC), formed in 2019.

As co-Chair, alongside former NSW Minister for Transport, Tourism and Roads, Bruce Baird AM, Crean played a crucial role in advancing the export potential of Australia’s local screen industry in taking Australian stories to the world.

He helped provide strategic oversight and a focus on building export skills and capabilities of Australian screen businesses, as well as boosting screen trade through the development of intellectual property and co-productions in underserved markets.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said, ‘Just last year I had the great pleasure of participating in the European Australian Business Council (EABC) delegation to Europe and sharing this experience with Simon. Like other delegates, I have fond memories of that time spent together so recently.

‘Simon was a force to be reckoned with when it came to the progression of the Australian screen sector. He understood the export and diplomatic value of our creative industries. It was an honour to have him as co-Chair of the SEC, and also for SPA to work alongside him as the chairman of the EABC.

’We took great pride in further advancing business opportunities of our membership and the wider Australian screen industry under Simon’s guidance, and his diligence and passion when championing our creative industries will be an enduring legacy,’ Deaner said.

Crean is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole, their children Emma and Sarah and their partners, and grandchildren.

Prime Minister Albanese has confirmed that Crean will be honoured with a state funeral, with details to be announced in due course.