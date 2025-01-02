Vale James Simpson

Described as a ‘triple threat theatre artist’, who worked on high-profile productions including The Lion King, Aladdin, Chicago and the Melbourne Theatre Company’s (MTC) recent production of My Brilliant Career, James Simpson died unexpectedly in the week before Christmas. The musical director, arranger and orchestrator was 37.

Simpson was a talented musician and orchestrator who studied at Yarra Valley Grammar School in the north-eastern Melbourne suburb of Ringwood, joining the school in Grade 5 and swiftly having his abilities recognised by the music and drama teachers.

The school’s website includes a profile of the musical director in which he revealed, “I began playing piano when I was six and the Music School at Yarra was part of the reason why I enrolled. Once here I began learning the trombone and viola, too.”

He also paid a tribute to his drama teacher, Peter Robert. “I knew I wanted to work in theatre and Peter encouraged me to be as creative as I could be. He was my Dead Poets’ Society teacher and he shaped my life.”

Simpson’s VCE Drama result was the highest in the state, leading him to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow where he completed a master’s in musical theatre, graduating with distinction. While in the UK he was the musical director of Thérèse Raquin (Park Theatre, London) and Liza on an E (West End/UK tour), before returning to Melbourne to further his career.

As noted by Queenie van de Zandt’s Australian Music Theatre Academy, his credits include the Australian tours of Chicago and 9 to 5 (as musical director), plus Moulin Rouge!, Disney’s Aladdin and Disney’s The Lion King (as assistant musical director).

Simpson was also the musical director and orchestrator for Eddie Perfect’s Vivid White (MTC) and the Midsumma Extravangaza (Arts Centre Melbourne), as well as world premiere shows for Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Lucky – Songs By Kylie, TWINS, Josie In The Bathhouse and Experiment.

Simpson was the orchestrator for Diamonds Are For Trevor (Sydney Opera House) and Virgins: A Musical Threesome (Echelon Productions – Malthouse Theatre, New York Musical Theatre Festival, Regional Arts Victoria tour). Most recently he was the musical director and orchestrator for the MTC’s musical adaptation of Miles Franklin’s My Brilliant Career, which finished its run at the Southbank Theatre on 18 December.

The company shared the news of Simpson’s death on its Facebook page, writing: “Melbourne Theatre Company acknowledges the passing of James Simpson, the Orchestrator/Vocal Arranger for My Brilliant Career… James was also the Musical Director and Orchestrator for Melbourne Theatre Company’s 2017 production of Vivid White.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of this creative force and send our sympathies to James’ family, friends, and those who had the pleasure of working with him at Melbourne Theatre Company and across the industry.”

Many tributes from friends and associates in the industry have been shared on social media, reacting to the news that was first revealed by Simpson’s partner Mitch Roberts in an Instagram post on 20 December.

Among the many artists and friends posting their personal tributes were performers Casey Donovan, Rhonda Burchmore and Mama Alto.

James Richard Simpson is survived by Mitch Roberts, his parents Richard and Carole and his sister Kate; a funeral service was held at Foundation Hall, Yarra Valley Grammar School on 30 December 2024. A James Simpson Performing Arts Scholarship for the development of young future talent is being created by his family. It will be managed by the Yarra Valley Grammar Foundation.