National Cultural Policy review 2026: submission tips, with AI set to find ‘common themes’

The Australian Government is currently developing a new National Cultural Policy to ‘shape the future direction of the creative and cultural sector’. The aim here is to reform existing support for creative industries across the country, including the arts, film, and games sectors, with a view to implement more impactful support, address emerging priorities, and provide ‘a clear framework to support a vibrant and sustainable cultural future.’

In an effort to understand the needs of the creative and cultural sectors within Australia, the sweeping review is currently open for public consultation, with all workers and creatives encouraged to submit their thoughts and expertise for consideration.

With a deadline of 24 May, the end of opportunity for consultation is swiftly arriving.

To that point, Australian games advocacy body Freeplay has released a new public document outlining the best practice for submitting to the review, with key tips, and one very important reminder: the review will utilise AI tools to ‘create summaries’ and ‘identify common themes and issues’.

How submissions to the National Cultural Policy review will be organised

As shared by Freeplay, the upcoming National Cultural Policy review is one of the most important recent consultations for arts and culture institutions within Australia. Naturally, there must be a precision with any documents submitted to the review, to ensure maximum effectiveness.

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Frankly, there’s an even greater need to be precise, and to hit key words and concerns effectively, given reviewers will be utilising AI to better understand submissions and identify themes. For a brief outline, here’s what the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sport and the Arts said of its AI use:

‘The department will utilise artificial intelligence (AI) tools for limited functions, including: administrative processes ensuring all submissions are managed consistent with standing Australian Government naming and storage conventions, processes supporting the efficient handling of submissions, including creating summaries, and the identification of common themes and issues.’

‘AI will not be used for drafting or decision-making and every AI-led process will be verified and validated by Office for the Arts staff. All information provided through the submissions process will be handled consistent with Australian Government and departmental policies, guidelines and principles, both on the use of AI and privacy and protection of data.’

What the games industry wants from the National Cultural Policy review

Freeplay has underlined that submissions should use at least ‘similar but not identical language’ to align with key messages and this review system, while being defined by unique ideas.

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The organisation is currently hosting a major drive for local game developers to submit their works together, with potential impact driven by repetition of key words – something it encourages all industries to band together to deliver.

In the case of games, it has outlined the key narrative message as being focused on games as ‘one of the artforms most often engaged with by Australians of all ages’ that also employees ‘between 2,500 and 10,000 people nationwide or around 10% of those employed by film and television production’.

It also aims to underscore that the local games industry ‘generated $600 million in domestic sales last year or 65% of film and television’s sales – but only gets 3% of the funding film and video production gets.’

Submissions to the National Cultural Policy review close on 24 May 2026. Photo: lilartsy / Unsplash.

The overarching message is one of unfairness, outlining that the games industry is not as supported as other arts industries are, and therefore needs change to better elevate local creatives, and develop a thriving, sustainable industry.

Key asks include that governing bodies responsible for promoting, funding, and policymaking for games must appoint those with a games background for future decisions, that games funding is improved in the years ahead, and that ‘interactive arts’ is better understood as a separate but valuable creative industry.

Big tips for an impactful National Cultural Policy submission

Beyond having aligned and industry-led messaging for submissions, Freeplay has also suggested an array of other tips for those looking to make the most impact with their submissions.

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The first step is the simplest: all submissions should begin with a personal introduction, and a clear definition of what’s being requested, as well as the impact of potential change.

Hi, my name is X. I currently work as an X, with responsibility for X. I am asking for changes to X or for improvements to X. This will lead to X result, or X change in my community.

Freeplay has also recommended that those submitting should frame any requests as problems to be solved, with solutions, asks and recommendations provided in that submission.

The lack of funding and support for X is a major problem. To address this, I recommend X.

Another important tip is to remain focused on the issues that directly impact you and your community. Focus on what’s most in need of change, and what can be changed through the National Cultural Policy. Your expertise, experience and knowledge is the most valuable thing to outline.

With a challenge or problem to address, you will need to underline what makes it so pressing and compelling. But as Freeplay says, you don’t strictly need justification or academic research for evidence – just a strong case, any relevant examples, and your personal opinion and experience. Providing personal case studies can be particularly useful, as it provides direct, honest and practical feedback.

As a follow-up, Freeplay has also suggested the additional step of approaching your local state and federal MPs to ask them to meet with you about your creative industry, to better outline the challenges facing it, and how they can be better advocate for their community.

Those with a drive and in a position to submit to the National Cultural Policy review are now encouraged to do so via the established online form. As outlined, submissions close on 24 May at 11:59pm AEST, so there’s not long to go before the chance to have your voice heard slips away.

As one of the most important arts and cultural consultation projects in years, it’s essential that impactful and direct submissions are made by this deadline.

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