News

 > News

Thumbs up on NGV acquisition

Iconic sculpture by David Shrigley finds permanent home in Melbourne.
18 Mar 2024
Gina Fairley
Man in blue t-shirt standing next to outdoor bronze sculpture of a huge hand with an elongated thumb sticking up in the air. David Shrigley, NGV

Visual Arts

David Shrigley in front of his work ‘Really Good’ at NGV International, Melbourne purchased with funds from the Felton Bequest. Photo: Tim Carrafa.

Share Icon

NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) International has announced today (18 March) that it has acquired British artist, David Shrigley’s larger-than-life bronze Really Good, 2016, which has been placed at the entrance to the Gallery since December 2023.

Included in the NGV Triennial, the major acquisition has been made possible by the Felton Bequest, which was established in 1904 and was the greatest charitable gift in Australia at the time.

The sculpture takes the form of a seven-metre high “thumbs up” sign, but is slightly “off” – exaggerated and elongated, and couched in ambiguity and irony. It could equally pass as a “raised finger”. The sculpture was made in the immediate aftermath of Brexit, adding a level of irony to the work. It is this dark humour interweaving with the everyday that has made his works so celebrated globally.

Shrigley originally conceived of, and presented the sculpture, for London’s ongoing Fourth Plinth project in Trafalgar Square.

Shrigley said of the acquisition: ‘I am delighted that Really Good has found a permanent home in Australia. I have great affection for both the NGV and the city of Melbourne and my time visiting and exhibiting there has been very rewarding. Artworks change depending on the context in which they are shown and new meaning is created as the artwork travels. It has been exciting to see how people have responded to the work at the NGV Triennial.’

The Gallery has had a long relationship with Shrigley. He was the subject of David Shrigley: Life and Life Drawing at the NGV in 2014-15. While best known for his distinctive drawing style, Shrigley’s practice spans a range of media including sculpture, installation, animation, painting, photography and music.

Tony Ellwood AM, Director, NGV, added: ‘David Shrigley captures our life, times and culture with an irreverent and universal visual language that resonates around the world. His monumental bronze sculpture Really Good exemplifies his creative worldview – and will no doubt become one of the icons of the NGV Collection.’

Thumbs up sculpture outside gallery.
Installation view of David Shrigley’s work ‘Really Good’ on display in NGV Triennial from 3 December 2023 to 7 April 2024 at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo: Sean Fennessy.

Read: Exhibition review: NGV Triennial 2023

David Shrigley OBE was born in Macclesfield, England, in 1968, and lives and works in Brighton, UK. He graduated from the Glasgow School of Art in 1991, and was a finalist in the 2013 Turner Prize following his critically acclaimed retrospective Brain Activity at the Hayward Gallery, London, 2012. In 2020, Shrigley was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in HM Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honours list.

NGV Triennial is on display until 7 April 2024 at NGV International, St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Free entry. Shrigley’s sculpture will remain on view in the Gallery’s forecourt.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
Melinda Schawel. Photo: Supplied. A digitally edited photo of a white middle-aged woman with half-tied back blond hair wearing an artist apron and smiling at the camera. She has been cropped onto a gradient green background with the words 'so you want my arts job?'
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Paper Artist

Artist Melinda Schawel shares her unconventional approach to paper as a versatile medium with a new show upcoming at Flinders…

Celina Lei
Creative Australia Leadership program workshop at Grey Art Gallery, Bandung, Indonesia 2023. Photo: Supplied. Around 20 people sitting in a circle inside a space with a bright pink wall in the background installed with colourful 3D artworks.
Sponsored

The Creative Leadership program supporting transformative change

Wesley Enoch AM says leadership is about diversity, morals, shaking things up and always being open to learning.

Celina Lei
DAAR’s Concrete Tent for the Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023, curated by Tosin, who will be delivering a keynote for Melbourne Design Week 2024. Photo: Edmund Sumner. A large tent structure in a desert environment at night with people sitting on tapestry , hanging out.
News

5 program highlights of Melbourne Design Week 2024

Melbourne Design Week 2024 will run across 23 May to 2 June with over 300 events – here are some…

Celina Lei
Jumaadi, ‘Malaikat [Angel I]’, 2019-. Acrylic on buffalo hide. Collection of the artist. Image: Supplied. A detailed work depicting two figures flying with white wings and meeting each other in the centre. They both have two eyes on the side of their heads. In the background is an irregular oval with a circle of trees inside and a white bird on the bottom right corner.
Features

Forming amicable relations between adversarial nations through art

Australian and Indonesian artists traverse a political divide to find common ground and bring distinct ways of addressing shared concerns.

Pamela See
Nani Puspasari. Image is a ceramic of an orange creature with a facemask like appearance, little legs and arms.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Nani Puspasari, Manningham Art Gallery

Chinese-Indonesian artist Nani Puspasari weaves a vibrant universe between childhood and adulthood.

Ash Brom
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login