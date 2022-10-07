This week’s arts news in brief

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

Our top news stories this week

Our top career stories this week

Jump to:

Be in the know

Quick Diary Dates

Review highlights

What’s on

Be in the know

ELVIS IN THE BUILDING: Items from Baz Luhrmann’s biopic ELVIS will be added to the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia’s Australians & Hollywood exhibition from November 8. Pieces include the costumes designed by four-time Oscar-winning Australian designer Catherine Martin, and worn by Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and by David Wenham as Hank Snow. The exhibition will be closed for three-weeks to install the additions from 17 October and reopen on 7 November.

TRIENNIAL THEME ANNOUNCED: The second Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA) will return in 2024, from August to October in WA with the theme ‘Codes in Parallel’. Craft artists, designer-makers, artisans and collaborations from Indian Ocean rim countries are invited to submit an Expression of Interest to present ambitious works in the central exhibition and/or to participate in the satellite festival, in response to this theme. Deadline 14 November 2022.

ACTOBER RETURNS: The annual month-long campaign to support members of the performing arts community, including performers, creatives, crew and arts workers is back across Australia and New Zealand. Donations are encourage to shine a spotlight on the industry and the talents that brighten our daily lives. Find out more.

PROGRAM UNVEILED FOR STORY WEEK: A lineup of literary talent from across Australia will feature in curated sessions to be held around Sydney as part of Story Week 15 – 23 October. This year’s program centres around the idea that everyone can be a poet, including Sharing Circles to tackle themes of equality and nature, Poet Taster with a cuppa and a snack, and Origin Stories where guests share the story of their lives in their mother tongue. The Australian Poetry Slam National Final will be held on 23 October.

ANTHOLOGY ON GROWING UP WIRADJURI: Growing Up Wiradjuri is a new junior non-fiction anthology in which eight Wiradjuri Elders share their personal stories, edited by Dr Anita Heiss and published by Magabala Books. In it, Uncles and Aunties who came of age in NSW in the 50s and 60s share a strong collective voice on growing up under the rule of the welfare board, and the importance of passing on such stories to younger generations.

RACV OPENS ARTHOUSE: RACV Goldfields Resort welcomes the opening of ArtHouse (not to be confused with Melbourne performance space Arts House), a new building housing exhibitions, workshops and artist residencies in regional Victoria. The opening features an exhibition by emerging Melbourne artist Casey Jeffery with site-specific installations responding to the built environment and historic industries of Creswick. Exhibition open seven days a week from 8 October – 11 December.

CERAMICS IN FILM: The ceramic works of Gerry Wedd will be brought to life in new immersive installation premiering as part of the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival at Art Gallery of South Australia on 19 October. In WAVE, Gerry Wedd’s mythic imagery is brought to life in an immersive 360-degree installation, accompanied by an evocative soundscape by Gabriella Smart and directed by Wedd, Smart and filmmaker Mark Patterson with digital production by Jumpgate VR. The experience follows a tradition of ’narrative pottery’, a form of storytelling in antiquity.

Quick diary dates

Review highlights

Theatre review: Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett

‘Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a much-needed celebration of inclusion and life brought to you from Berlin, via Frank-N-Furter’s Transylvania.’ – G Middleton ★★★★☆

Exhibition Review: HOME|LAND

‘In trying to find appropriate means to discuss and protect heritage, the exhibition leaves one with difficult questions regarding extraction and exploitation. How do we relate to each other, while ensuring we fulfil our basic needs of shelter and safety?’ – Jade Irvine ★★★★1/2

Book review: A Kind of Magic, Anna Spargo-Ryan

‘Exquisitely honest, A Kind of Magic is an unforgettable example of empowerment via the gradual restructuring of narrative identity … This book will resonate with magical thinkers, armchair psychologists, and people whose timelines unglue themselves.’ – Nanci Nott ★★★★☆

Theatre review: The Marriage Agency

‘The Marriage Agency is a step forward for authentic South Asian representation on stage, and it does in a way that simultaneously celebrates South Asian culture while holding aspects of it accountable.’ – Virat Nehru ★★★★☆

Head to our Reviews page for more.

What’s on

CANBERRA BIENNIAL: Countour 556: Canberra Art Biennial kicked off earlier this month, curated by Neil Hobbs inviting artists to respond to the designed city of Canberra: represented by Australia’s political, cultural and physical history. Spanning across three main sites, public works by 70 artists reflects on Canberra’s history alongside performances, events and artist talks. Until 29 October.

GET CRAFT’N: Sydney Craft Week runs from 7 – 16 October with this year’s events focusing on the climate emergency, sustainable practice and making a difference for the environment. Meanwhile in VIC, Craft Contemporary 2022 runs across the month with the biggest satellite program to date.

COLLECTIVE UNEASE: Open now at the Ian Potter Museum, Melbourne is Collective Unease showcasing three new commissions inspired by the University of Melbourne’s students, archives and collections. Artists Andy Butler, Lisa Hilli and James Nguyen move beyond colonial narratives to a complex, multi-voiced understanding of Australia, inflected by experiences of migration and diaspora. In the face of difficult histories and an uncertain future, these works emphasise themes of self-representation, empowerment and optimism. Until 2 June 2023.

Christopher Langton, Breathe In Breathe Out, 2021, part of Conflated. Image: courtesy the artist and Tolarno Galleries. Photograph: Matthew Stanton.

PARTICIPATORY WORKS AT ANU: ANU School of Arts & Design Gallery presents the exhibition Conflated. Drawing on the inflatable form as both material and metaphor, Conflated brings disparate artists together to explore bodies, environments and cultures through contemporary art. Here, the cycle of breathing serves as a framework through which a wide array of experiences, behaviours and expressions are examined. Here, the artists investigate the possibilities of the inflatable through participatory works that entice audiences into finding new forms of Covid-safe intimacy, audio that draws parallels between ASMR breath and the ecological destruction of glaciers melting, and video of convulsing bodies that morph with inflatable objects.

BANKSTOWN BIENNALE: Bankstown Arts Centre presents Sub-Terrains Bankstown Biennale 2022, a First Nations and artists’ led response to local narratives of land, water and historical truths buried within Bankstown’s landscape. Opening this Saturday 8 October, featuring aritsts Abdul Abdullah, Dean Kelly, Jason Wing, Maddison Gibbs, Theatre Kantanka and more.

MONTH-LONG ART IN HAYMARKET: Throughout October, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art will present Art in the Heart of Haymarket, a dynamic festival that draws on 4A’s long-standing support for Australian Asian artists and communities for over 25 years. Programs include Korean comic artist Meg O’Shea leadign the 4A Kids program on autobiographical comics, Dance Battle with Destructive Steps Dance Association, exhibition Bollywouldn’t by TextaQueen and more. Check it out.

DESIGN EXHIBITIONS ON VIEW: NGV International recently opened The Global Life of Design and MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission: Tatiana Bilbao to showcase the breadth of design practices from tradition to contemporary. Also on view at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia is The Rigg Design Prize 2022, a major exhibition of contemporary advertising and communication design with eight creative campaigns from leading Australian-based agencies.

Read: Women designers and feminist cities: it’s not what you think

WHAT’S IN A METAVERSE STORE?: Described as a world-first of virtual artefacts in a physical retail space, The Metaverse Store – EST 2042 by emerging futurist arts collective Futureology is open to Melbourne visitors at 318 Little Collins Street, Melbourne. The exhibition invigorated over 5,000 conversations with visitors to discuss their perspectives on the the emerging technology and the future of the metaverse. On view until 20 October.

‘Virtual Bunnies’ and founders of The Metaverse Store. Image supplied.

Want more? Visit our Event page