This week’s arts news in brief

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

Our top news stories this week

Our top career stories this week

Quick Diary Dates

Review highlights

What’s on

MALTHOUSE 2023 SEASON: The first five productions at Malthouse have been announced, including Melbourne premiere of seven methods of killing kylie jenner (rescheduled from 2022), Nosferatu (by Keziah Warner), Made in China 2.0 (directed by Wang Chong), Loaded (directed by Stephen Nicolazzo), and the semi-autobiographical play This is Living by Ash Flanders. More to come.

Nosferatu, gothic drama based on 1922 silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror starring Jacob Collins-Levy. Image supplied.

ARTISTS FOR 14TH GWANGJU BIENNALE: Three Australian First Nations artists are included in the recent announcement of the first participating artists for the 14th Gwangju Biennale in South Korea, soft and weak like water. Judy Watson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye and Betty Muffler are among the 80 artists from different corners of the globe to participate. The Biennale stated: ‘soft and weak like water moves away from privileging singular views and ideas by employing the varied personal histories, experiences, and understandings of each participant … [It] gives prominence to lesser-known women artists from different generations and cultural backgrounds. They include community elders from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lands such as Emily Kame Kngwarreye and Betty Muffler to emerging voices from Almaty and Cape Town, many of whom are shown for the first time in Korea.’

WORK GIFTED TO SHEPPARTON: The Andrews Labor Government has gifted the artwork Shadows, showcasing the stories of artists Tori Day, Tahnee Day and Dylan Charles, to the Shepparton Community. The outdoor public artwork was commissioned for the inaugural White Night Shepparton and will be located on the wetlands of Victoria Park, home to the Yorta Yorta nation, and outside Kaiela Arts.

COMPANY IN RESIDENCE: Brisbane based performance collective Counterpilot has been announced as the 2022-23 Company in Residence at Metro Arts. Embedded into the organisation, Counterpilot provides artists studio or theatre space, artist fees, creative and producing mentorships, and the freedom to focus on process rather than outcome, to follow their curiosity wherever it leads. As part of their Company in Residency at Metro Arts, Counterpilot will present two new works in 2022: Adrift – an immersive theatre experience where audience members work together to build a story; and Breaking – a live and unedited digital theatre experience able to be witnessed from anywhere in the world.

BACKSTAGE PASS TO SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE: The ABC has announced a three-part series, Inside the Sydney Opera House, which will premiere on 23 October, 7pm on ABC TV and ABC iview. For the first time in its history, the Sydney Opera House has welcomed cameras behind-the-scenes to reveal what it takes to run one of the world’s busiest performing arts centres. Narrated by Marta Düsseldorp, Inside the Sydney Opera House shines a spotlight on the people beneath the sails and tells a surprising story about what it takes to bring the iconic building to life. The iconic organisation will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary with year-long celebration and special programming.

SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS OPEN: Collarts (Australian College of the Arts) has officially opened its School of Performing Arts in Melbourne. To offer students unique hands-on experiences, Collarts has partnered with Theatre Works and the award winning actor, writer, director, and accomplished academic Dr Jane Montgomery Griffiths has been appointed to lead the School. Griffiths was Professor of Theatre Practice and Director of Monash University’s Centre for Theatre and Performance (CTP) for nine years, and has taught at Cambridge, Leeds, Melbourne, and La Trobe universities, bringing a track record of world-class experience and industry connections to Collarts.

NGA ACQUISITION: The opening of Cressida Campbell at the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) is accompanied by the acquisition of Bedroom nocturne, 2022, a woodblock painting considered a breakthrough moment in Campbell’s practice. Created using a circular composition, Campbell offers an intimate night-time view of the bedroom she shares with her husband, Warren Macris. The acquisition also marks the Gallery’s 40th anniversary and is supported by Marilyn Darling AC and the Gordon Darling Australia Pacific Print Fund.

NEW QUEER ART COLLECTIVE: Burrinja and Vic Health have partnered to create a Queer Art Collective, Queer & Here for young people from the Dandenong and Yarra Ranges and Outer Eastern suburbs to talk about, look at and make queer art together. Vic Health will fund the initiative for the next 18 months, where QAC will invite participants to co-design activities.

WARHOL SLATED FOR AUSTRALIA: The first exhibition in Australia to explore Andy Warhol’s career-long obsession with photography will open at the Art Gallery of South Australia in March, as part of the 2023 Adelaide Festival. Exclusive to Adelaide, Andy Warhol & Photography: A Social Media will reveal an unseen side of the celebrated Pop artist through more than 250 works, spanning photographs, experimental films, screenprints and paintings. The exhibition will also feature works by his photographic collaborators and creative contemporaries such as Brigid Berlin, Nat Finkelstein, Christopher Makos, Gerard Malanga, Robert Mapplethorpe, Duane Michals and Billy Name.

PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER FREE EVENTS: Flying Fruit Fly Circus has announced a new partnership with both Wodonga and Albury’s councils to provide free community access to Borderville 2022. The main outdoor event, Circus in the Square, will run in both CBD’s with a selection of free events. 2 – 17 December.

INTERVENTION TRAINING FOR MUSIC INDUSTRY: Access All Areas bystander intervention training program has been refined and improved by Music Victoria in partnership with Support Act and will be rolled out nationally for free to the Australian music industry. This change responds to the findings of recent Raising Their Voices report into sexual harm, secual harassment, bullying and systemic discrimination. Monthly sessions online on 4 October, 1 November and 13 December.

BLOCKBUSTER FASHION SHOW: Today, Powerhouse revealed details of Zampatti Powerhouse, a major survey exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of iconic Italian-born Australian fashion icon Carla Zampatti (1938–2021). Zampatti Powerhouse will encompass 100 designs from over 50 lenders and over five decades of material, surveying a trailblazing career from the establishment of her business in 1965 to her most recent work. Pieces which have made their appearance on high-profile pieces will also be on view, such as those worn by Julia Gillard, Linda Burney, Tina Arena, and HRH Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Opening 24 November.

Zampatti Powerhouse. Image supplied by Powerhouse.

Quick diary dates

Review highlights

Exhibition review: Bolder

‘In creating stylish, accessible community lead arts programming, Footscray Community Arts is leading the sector with signature style.’ – Vanessa Francesca ★★★★☆

Theatre review: Fantastic Mr Fox

‘During a dance scene that included generous portions of twerking, I laughed so hard that I spilled water all over my three-year-old, making me a very unpopular mum indeed.’ – Isabelle Oderberg ★★★★1/2

Book review: Wildflowers, Peggy Frew

‘Wildflowers is an evocative and introspective character study, and Frew conveys the complex tension between the siblings with care and thoughtfulness.’ – Heather Blakey ★★★★☆

Concert Review: Beethoven, The Symphonies Concert 3

‘The ASO cleverly produced one substantial program of almost 60 pages to accompany the four concerts. This allowed audiences to read the notes for the entire cycle, giving them an insight into the works and the composer beyond the individual concert they were attending.’ – Dr Diana Carroll ★★★★★

What’s on

WESTERN SYDNEY PHILHARMONIC: Kicking off this Friday is the first orchestral concert from the Western Sydney Philharmonic, performed by students from their music camp including 30 high school students and those up to the age of 25. Sir Ian Turbott Auditorium, Western Sydney University, 7pm.

WORLD OF SHARKS: Dive into an underwater world at the Australian Museum with new blockbuster exhibition in time for the school holidays. Sharks showcases the very latest science with over 100 specimens, from the now extinct Helicorprion to rare deep sea Goblin Shark dating back 125 million years. Alongside the scientific specimens, visitors will also be able to see over 30 significant cultural objects, including several specially commissioned for the exhibition, and discover how First Nations and Pasifika Peoples knowledge of sharks can help protect them. Until 31 January 2023.

Hiromi Tango, FUll Moon’s Grief at Art Byron Festival. Image supplied.

INAUGURAL ART BRYON: After COVID and flood disruptions, the inaugural Art Byron Festival welcomes four days of visual arts celebrations from 30 September to 3 October across Bryon Shire. Centring the theme ‘Do we choose Love or Fear?’, the event brings together exhibitions, gallery talks, film, installation and an art dinner.

WALK TO CULTURE: Eleven markers highlighting historically significant Aboriginal people and places have been installed along the Sydney Harbour foreshore as part of a 9Km curated walk entitled Yananurala. Led by Indigenous Curator Emily McDaniel, Yanaurala weaves Aboriginal histories and stories into places through public artworks and installations.

FREMANTLE HISTORY: The WA Maritime Museum opened its doors to Fremantle Then & Now: Historical Panoramas – a new, immersive, and interactive exhibition exploring the changing face of Fremantle from the 1800s to the present day. Through sweeping historical panoramic photographs, taken at seven vantage points across the port city, the exhibition provides a unique opportunity to explore 155 years of history, using immersive digital projection technologies developed by the Curtin University Hub for Immersive Visualisation and eResearch (HIVE). On view until 19 February 2023.

WHO ARE YOU: The first exhibition to bring together the collections of the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and the National Portrait Gallery (NPG), WHO ARE YOU: Australian Portraiture is a comprehensive study of portraiture in Australia, opening at the NPG on 1 October, following a successful season at the NGV. Featuring 130 works by Australian artists including Patricia Piccinini, Atong Atem, Howard Arkley, Vincent Namatjira, Brook Andrew and Tracey Moffatt, and featuring sitters including Albert Namatjira and David Gulpilil, the exhibition explores our inner worlds and outer selves, as well as issues of sociability, intimacy, isolation, celebrity and ordinariness. Free.

MUSLIM WRITERS FEST: The 2nd Australian Muslim Writers Festival runs from 30 September to 8 October exploring what it means for diverse writers to have a ‘seat at the table’ in the Australian publishing world. A hybrid of online and in person events will present 43 Australian Muslim panelists consisting of academics, journalists, children’s authors, illustrators and screenwriters, with the youngest panelist being 15-years-old. For the program.

ART IN THE FACE OF WAR: Join George Gittoes and Hellen Rose for an in-conversation event at QAGOMA this Friday 30 September from 6.30pm and then for an Artist Talk at Mitchell Fine Art on Saturday 1st October from 11am. Australian artist, writer and filmmaker George Gittoes and producer and singer Hellen Rose have filmed in some of the world’s fiercest war zones. Gittoes’ recent paintings from Ukraine will be showing at QAG. Their activities are a call to the artistic communities of the world to unite and use their communication skills to help end the senselessness and barbarity of war. Events are free.

STREET ART FESTIVAL: The Big Picture Fest returns to Newcastle from 30 September – 2 October with eight new sites. Spanning across 20 sites in total, the festival will take off with a Launch Party and group exhibition at Playstate Gallery.

