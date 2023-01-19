This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

It was a mixed bag of reads that caught people’s attention this week, from must-see calendars for 2023 to honouring one of music’s greats.

Vale Renée Geyer

A soul, jazz, blues and R&B legend, the husky-voiced Renée Geyer has died aged 69.

Has Kusama sold out to Louis Vuitton?

Commercially opportunistic or creative win? The latest collaboration between Kusama and Louis Vuitton has come under fire.

Must-see museum blockbusters in 2023

From pharaohs to femme fatales, and a whole lot more… Australian museums have some enticing exhibitions in 2023.

Australian literary festivals in 2023

Start planning your 2023 arts calendar with these literary festivals nationwide.

Legend of La Mama steps down

After 50 years, Artistic Director and co-CEO Dr Liz Jones AO will leave her role at the end of March.

Your quintessential visual arts calendar for 2023

Don’t look any further – ArtsHub has you sorted for the visual arts in 2023.

More arts news.

Top reviews for the week

Using a 5-star system, these were this week’s most read reviews:

Immersive exhibition review: Frida Kahlo –The Life of an Icon ★★★★ 1/2

This Frida Kahlo exhibition continues to be in our top reads this week, and it’s understandable given this project’s success in extending the possibilities of an immersive art experience.

Theatre review: Amadeus, Sydney Opera House ★★★ 1/2

For the third week running, Amadeus continues to be our most read review. Clearly audiences are talking about this production. Find out why.

Book review: Reasons not to Worry, Brigid Delaney ★★★★

Capturing fresh interest this week is Brigid Delaney’s recent book investigating Stoicism. Find our what our reviewer thought.

Theatre review: Urinetown, Hayes Theatre Co ★★★★

A self-referential musical about a musical that explores all the classic tropes of the genre.

More recent reviews.

Career chatter this week

23 jobs to consider for a career change in 2023

For a second week running, this continues to be our most read careers story kicking off the year.

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

8 steps to rewrite your bio

A well-written bio does more than list your accomplishments. It makes readers curious.

More careers articles.