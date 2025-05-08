Peak bodies welcome re-elected Albanese Government and call for greater commitment to live music and visual arts sectors

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) and Vote Music 2025, a collective of 20 contemporary music organisations (the members of which include the Australian Festival Association (AFA), the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO) and youth organisation The Push) have welcomed the re-election of the Albanese Government and its renewed commitment to the national cultural policy, Revive.

NAVA calls for ‘the leadership and investment’ the visual arts sector needs

“Revive has already set in motion vital reforms to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable cultural future. As implementation progresses, NAVA is calling on the Government to ensure that visual arts, craft and design is fully supported through dedicated structural reform and targeted policy commitments,” NAVA’s statement reads.

“The next phase of Revive must focus on embedding long-term change and ensuring the visual arts sector receives the leadership and investment it needs,” continues the statement (released yesterday, Tuesday 7 May).

“Central to this is the establishment of Visual Art Australia, a new expert-led Board within Creative Australia to lead, grow and protect the visual arts, craft and design. This reform would restore dedicated sector leadership and align the visual arts with Music Australia and Writing Australia, which will formally commence its activities on 1 July 2025.”

Penelope Benton, Executive Director of NAVA, says, “Now is the time to build a strong foundation for the visual arts. Visual Arts Australia would provide the sector with clear strategic direction, policy leadership and visibility at a national level. It would ensure visual artists and arts workers are at the table when decisions are made that impact their work, livelihoods and future.”

Federal Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP, presents the national cultural policy, Revive, in 2023. Photographer: Courtesy NAVA.

NAVA is also calling for the urgent appointment of a new Head of Visual Arts at Creative Australia, a role that has remained vacant since February this year. While acting staff are providing valuable support, the absence of a permanent appointment is contributing to growing uncertainty and disengagement across the sector.

“Artists deserve clarity and confidence in the institutions that support them. Resolving this leadership gap is essential,” Benton says.

NAVA is also renewing its call for policy commitments that will:

secure artists’ futures through superannuation on all artist fees, implement tax reform to make grants and art prizes tax-free, ensure publicly funded projects pay artists in line with NAVA’s Code of Practice, and a pilot living wage program

strengthen the visual arts workforce with investment in long-term funding, training, apprenticeships and equity-focused initiatives, and

defend artistic independence by upholding peer-led decision-making, protecting freedom of expression and regulating AI use of artists’ work.

“With Revive, the Government has shown it understands the value of the arts. The next step is to embed structural support and deliver policies that give artists real security, adequate pay and a voice in their future,” Benton concludes.

Supporting Australian music

Similarly, the Vote Music 2025 group has called for greater support for the contemporary music sector, stating that “Australians are hearing less and less of their own music”.

Outdated regulations and policies, declining local airtime across platforms, and a fragile live music ecosystem are putting the next generation of artists and the thousands of jobs that rely on them at risk, says Vote Music 2025, which is committed to “future proofing Australian music, so it can continue to power jobs, build communities and reach audiences at home and around the world”.

Vote Music 2025’s statement continues, “The Kid LAROI, Rosé, Troye Sivan and Kylie Minogue are topping global charts. Australian artists are headlining festivals and songwriters, composers and producers are shaping international pop, arts music, screen and gaming. The global impact is growing, but without stronger domestic support, that success won’t last.”

Vote Music 2025 imagines a future where Australian music fills the airwaves, pubs and venues, festivals, classrooms and global stages. Where artists and industry can build sustainable careers, and music continues to grow jobs and connect communities across the country.

Key priorities for Vote Music 2025

Vote Music 2025 has proposed five key priorities that industry and government can pursue together to secure the future of Australian music. The five priorities are:

1. Supercharge investment in live music and industry growth

secure Music Australia’s future and increase funding to develop and promote artists, grow exports, drive innovation, collect research and deliver songwriting and recording initiatives in schools

obtain tax rebates for venues, festivals and touring artists to boost performances and local economies

expand Revive Live to support festivals, regional touring, improve venue infrastructure and encourage all-ages gigs, and

create music pathways for youth through education, touring support and an under-25 ticket subsidy.

2. Strengthen creative rights and innovation

strengthen copyright and ensure AI transparency to protect artists and ensure fair compensation

implement Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property protections for First Nations music and culture, and

ensure fairer radio royalties by removing outdated caps that limit artist earnings.

3. Amplify Australian music locally and globally

modernise content quotas to ensure local tunes get radio airplay when it counts and commercial radio plays more Australian music, no matter the format

ensure prominence of Australian music across digital service providers in playlists and through passive listening

review Significant Australian Content (SAC) test and Australian Content and Children’s Television Standards (ACCTS) guidelines to incentivise screen composition and local music in Australian Government supported screen productions

secure a commitment to a quota of Australian content on all streaming video on demand platforms in line with the Revive commitment of 2024

provide global touring initiatives ensuring Australian audiences see more local artists supporting international acts – restoring a long-held industry norm, and

establish an arena ticket levy to reinvest revenue from major events into grassroots live music.

width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture; clipboard-write; encrypted-media"> A promotional reel created by Vote Music 2025, featuring the track ‘Milkumana’ by Yolŋu surf rock band King Stingray, who are from Miwatj/north-east Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

4. Strengthen communities and audience growth

secure Support Act investment over the forward estimates to fund mental health and crisis relief services for music professionals

establish digital inclusion programs ensuring all Australians, regardless of location, can access music and creative opportunities

reform public liability to help venues operate sustainably, and

put in place workplace safety initiatives to create respectful workspaces for all artists and industry workers.

5. Expand global exports and cultural diplomacy

establish reciprocal cultural programs strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific music markets

develop diplomatic and diaspora engagement leveraging global networks to promote Australian music, and

offer export grants and visa support, making it easier for Australian artists to tour and build international careers.

Who are Vote Music 2025?

The 20 Vote Music 2025 organisations are:

Association of Artist Managers (AAM)

Australasian Music Publishers Association Limited (AMPAL)

Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS)

Australian Festival Association (AFA)

Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC)

Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR)

Australian Live Music Business Council (ALMBC)

Australian Music Centre (AMC)

Australian Music Industry Network (AMIN)

Australian Music Venue Foundation (AMVF)

Australian Recording Industry Association and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (ARIA PPCA)

Country Music Association of Australia

CrewCare

Live Music Office

Live Music Venues Alliance (LMVA)

Music Producer and Engineers’ Guild (MPEG)

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO)

Sounds Australia

Support Act

The Push

Election fallout and results

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who swept back in power on Saturday 3 May, is expected to announce his new cabinet this Friday 9 May. Tony Burke MP is widely tipped to stay on as Minister for the Arts in Albanese’s new cabinet.

A new Opposition Leader, following Peter Dutton’s loss of his Queensland seat of Dickson to Labor on Saturday, is yet to be announced.

Until a new Opposition Leader is appointed and new Shadow Cabinet announced, as seems likely after the Coalition’s ‘election wipe-out‘ on Saturday, Tasmanian Senator, Claire Chandler MP remains the Coalition’s Shadow Arts Minister.

Notably, Chandler was the only arts spokesperson from a major party who did not provide ArtsHub with an opinion piece outlining the Coalition’s arts policy in the lead-up to the election – unlike Labor and the Greens – despite being initially approached by our Deputy Editor Richard Watts on Thursday 13 March this year.