Vale Renée Geyer

One of Australia’s most respected singers, Renée Geyer died today (Tuesday 17 January) due to complications following hip surgery.

While in hospital, it was discovered that she also had inoperable lung cancer.

According to a statement released by her record company, the Mushroom Group, Geyer was in no pain and died peacefully among family and friends.

‘Renée was irrepressible, cheeky and loyal and her musical legacy speaks for itself,’ her record company’s statement reads.

‘Renée lived her life as she performed – on her own terms and to the fullest. Beloved and respected, she was a force of nature and a national treasure, and her passing leaves a giant void in the Australian music industry.’

Renée Geyer. A game changer. A soul diva. My sister in song.



Heart felt condolences to her family and friends, and to the Australian music industry as a whole who have just lost a person who possessed one of the greatest voices I have ever heard. pic.twitter.com/MdWwHaozO2 — Marcia Hines (@TheMarciaHines) January 17, 2023

Federal Minister for the Arts, the Hon. Tony Burke MP, paid tribute to Geyer today, saying: ‘Australia has lost an incredible voice and talent today with the passing of Renée Geyer, at the age of 69.

‘Renée was a legend, a pioneer, and as authentic as they come,’ he said.

Burke also recalled seeing Geyer perform at the 2019 Australian Women in Music Awards, one year after receiving her Lifetime Achievement Award.

‘More than four decades after entering the charts, her voice was as powerful and captivating as ever. Australia and Australian music are so much richer for having heard it,’ Burke said.

A five decade career

Geyer, whose music industry career spanned five decades, was born on 11 September 1953, the third daughter of a Holocaust survivor mother.

She began singing professionally in 1970, aged 16, first with jazz-blues band Dry Red and later a more accomplished jazz-rock outfit, Sun.

Her next band was the soul and R&B band Mother Earth, though after recording one album with them Geyer was signed to RCA Records as a solo artist in 1973. She released her self-titled debut album that same year, following it up in 1974 with It’s a Man’s Man’s World, named after the James Brown track Geyer loved performing.

Renée Geyer once said she loved performing 'Man's World' because 'I love James Brown and the statement it makes'.

With her distinctive husky voice and mastery of jazz, blues and R&B, Geyer went on to be an internationally in-demand backing singer for the likes of Joe Cocker and Sting.

She continued to release numerous albums throughout the 1970s, 1980s and beyond, including live albums, covers and acoustic versions of her earlier material.

Her final gig was performed in December to a full house, the Mushroom Group said.

In her 2000 autobiography, Confessions of a Difficult Woman (co-written with music journalist Ed Nimmervoll and dealing frankly with her various drug addictions, lovers and music industry dramas), Geyer famously described herself as ‘a white Hungarian Jew from Australia, sounding like a 65-year-old black man from Alabama’.

Geyer was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005; in 2013 she was the first woman to be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame; and she received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Women in Music Awards in 2018.

Australia’s own Queen of Soul. A truly incredible singer has left us. My love to her friends, colleagues and many fans. Rest in peace Renee Geyer. pic.twitter.com/OcZXXWsMjW — paul grabowsky (@paulgrab) January 17, 2023

In a 2002 interview with The Age, Geyer laughed as she listed all the things about her that frustrated the Australian music industry: ‘I’m (a) a woman; (b) an opinionated woman; (c) a large, opinionated woman; (d) an older, large, opinionated woman; (e) a single, older, large, opinionated woman; (f) a talented, single, older, large, opinionated woman.’

Geyer’s most recent album, Swing, was released in 2013.

‘We would like to thank the staff at the University Hospital Geelong for their care and consideration. In lieu of flowers, Renée would have preferred donations be made to Support Act as a way of giving back to an industry that loved her so much,’ the Mushroom Group’s statement said.

Details of Renée Geyer’s memorial service have yet to be announced.