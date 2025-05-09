Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Ricky Martin adds a show to his Australian tour

The perennial pop superstar is heading to Australia for the first time in a decade.

What to expect in the arts from Labor’s landslide win and second term

In the wake of Labor’s landslide win, what can Australians expect for the next three years of arts policy? Arts Minister Tony Burke’s contribution to ArtsHub offers exclusive hints.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Les Misérables, The Arena Spectacular, ICC Sydney Theatre ★★★★1/2

Big stars and even bigger production values distinguish this arena production of Les Misérables.

Ballet review: Manon, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★1/2

A technically and emotionally challenging ballet that, despite its traditional staging, still asks relevant questions today.

An eye on jobs and career news

5 ways ChatGPT can help artists practise their craft

While the concerns around AI software like ChatGPT and art rage on, the technology offers some uniquely powerful tools for artists.

Also check out our latest interview with cabaret artist Ali McGregor for ‘So you want my arts job?’:

