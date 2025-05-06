News

 > Features

5 ways ChatGPT can help artists practise their craft

While the concerns around AI software like ChatGPT and art rage on, the technology offers some uniquely powerful tools for artists.
6 May 2025 9:00
David Burton
AI software like ChatGPT offers both challenges and benefits for arts professionals. Image: ChatGPT

All Arts

AI software like ChatGPT offers both challenges and benefits for arts professionals. Image: ChatGPT.

Share Icon

ChatGPT and other AI software present as many opportunities as they do challenges for individual arts workers and artists. Controversy surrounds how AI is trained (sometimes using pirated works), how it may replace artists (such as voiceover actors) or even reconfigure how we examine history.

One thing’s for sure: ChatGPT and AI are here to stay. Like any new technology, they can be harnessed as powerful tools. For example, ChatGPT can save a lot of time on myriad tasks. Here are five of the most impactful tools.

Creative brainstorming and ideation

Out of everything on this list, this may feel the closest to ‘cheating’ for some artists. Can you call a piece of art your own if you didn’t have the initial artistic impulse by yourself? While ChatGPT and AI can’t replace the mysterious magic of human inspiration, it can help to buoy an idea downstream, just like any other tool. Consider consulting Google after a subject matter sparks your interest. ChatGPT can fulfil the same role, but be open to more creative connections. 

If you provide an initial idea or point of interest, it can suggest resonant themes, similar works or possible twists to your prompt. Depending on your comfort level, it can go further: generating character names, plot beats or entire prose sections. Warning: it won’t be great. But it’ll be a start.

Drafting artist statements, bios and grant applications

One of the most repetitive tasks incumbent upon any artist is writing succinctly and well about their practice. ChatGPT can take a word vomit about your career and experience and polish it into a professional statement suitable for any task. 

Overcoming creative blocks

If you’re not within easy reach of a trusted colleague, mentor or coach, using ChatGPT when you’re stuck can be helpful. Describe your project and obstacle, asking for its advice. Again, it may not always be perfect, but it may launch a new idea that makes things easier.

Admin and marketing help 

Artists and arts workers are often called upon to be experts in their creative practice, as are marketing chiefs who are comfortable posting streams of content that will drive publicity. Using ChatGPT to write social media posts or handle a social media schedule can save time and energy.

Skills development and research

Embarking on research through internet rabbit holes is a joy and offers creative fortitude. However, if you want specific information delivered concisely, ChatGPT can help, tailoring results to link directly with your creative project or practice. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

A motorbike is in the air riding through a forest and lifting off a dirt track.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of appointments and departures in the Australian arts sector.

Madeleine Swain
Child paints on white wall.
News

Dreaming and celebrating big: Adelaide's children’s festival DreamBIG turns 50

DreamBIG in 2025, the longest running children's festival in the world.

Allison Dickie
ceramic workshop group. art workshops
Features

6 reasons why teaching art workshops can boost your own creativity

Teaching art workshops is not an add-on – they can also creatively boost your own artistic practice.

Gina Fairley
A saturated painting of a realistic portrait, featuring an Asian man sitting on a horse against the backdrop of a snow-capped mountain. He is surrounded by colourful cartoon birds by his head.
News

Opportunities and awards

‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ receives six Tony nominations, a portrait of an artist wins the Packing Room Prize and…

Celina Lei
Tony Burke may remain Arts Minister, promising an extension of its Revive policy. The photo shows a photo of Australian Prime Minister Albanese seated at his desk, hands folded on the desk in front of him.

What to expect in the arts from Labor's landslide win and second term

In the wake of their landslide win, what can Australians expect for the next three years of Arts policy? Arts…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login