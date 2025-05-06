5 ways ChatGPT can help artists practise their craft

ChatGPT and other AI software present as many opportunities as they do challenges for individual arts workers and artists. Controversy surrounds how AI is trained (sometimes using pirated works), how it may replace artists (such as voiceover actors) or even reconfigure how we examine history.

One thing’s for sure: ChatGPT and AI are here to stay. Like any new technology, they can be harnessed as powerful tools. For example, ChatGPT can save a lot of time on myriad tasks. Here are five of the most impactful tools.

Creative brainstorming and ideation

Out of everything on this list, this may feel the closest to ‘cheating’ for some artists. Can you call a piece of art your own if you didn’t have the initial artistic impulse by yourself? While ChatGPT and AI can’t replace the mysterious magic of human inspiration, it can help to buoy an idea downstream, just like any other tool. Consider consulting Google after a subject matter sparks your interest. ChatGPT can fulfil the same role, but be open to more creative connections.

If you provide an initial idea or point of interest, it can suggest resonant themes, similar works or possible twists to your prompt. Depending on your comfort level, it can go further: generating character names, plot beats or entire prose sections. Warning: it won’t be great. But it’ll be a start.

Drafting artist statements, bios and grant applications

One of the most repetitive tasks incumbent upon any artist is writing succinctly and well about their practice. ChatGPT can take a word vomit about your career and experience and polish it into a professional statement suitable for any task.

Overcoming creative blocks

If you’re not within easy reach of a trusted colleague, mentor or coach, using ChatGPT when you’re stuck can be helpful. Describe your project and obstacle, asking for its advice. Again, it may not always be perfect, but it may launch a new idea that makes things easier.

Admin and marketing help

Artists and arts workers are often called upon to be experts in their creative practice, as are marketing chiefs who are comfortable posting streams of content that will drive publicity. Using ChatGPT to write social media posts or handle a social media schedule can save time and energy.

Skills development and research

Embarking on research through internet rabbit holes is a joy and offers creative fortitude. However, if you want specific information delivered concisely, ChatGPT can help, tailoring results to link directly with your creative project or practice.